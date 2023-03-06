Lazio vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | March 7, 2023

Lazio entertain AZ Alkmaar at the Stadio Olimpico in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 on Tuesday (March 7).

The hosts, who finished third in UEFA Europa League Group F, secured their place in the Round of 16 of the Conference League with a 1-0 aggregate win over CFR Cluj in the knockout playoffs. Meanwhile, Alkmaar finished as the table toppers in Group E to secure a direct entry into the Round of 16.

Lazio are unbeaten in five games acrossl competitions and are coming off an impressive 1-0 win over Serie A leaders Napoli on Friday (March 3). Matías Vecino scored the lone goal of the game in the 67th minute.

Alkmaar, meanwhile, have won back-to-back Eredivisie games, with Jesper Karlsson's 29th-minute goal helping them eke out a 1-0 win at Vitesse on Friday (March 3). Alkmaar were eliminated in the Round of 16 last season.

Lazio vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meetfor the first time.

Lazio are playing for the first time in the Conference League, while Alkmaar have qualified for the knockouts of the competition for the second straight season.

The hosts are unbeaten in five games across competitions, winning four and keeping as many clean sheets.

Alkmaar have three wins in their last four games acrosscompetitions.

The visitors won five of their six games in the Conference League group stage and had a 100% record in home games.

Lazio enjoyed an unbeaten run at home in the Europa League group stage.

Lazio vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Lazio have endured a low-scoring run in 2023, with just three of their 14 games across competitions producing over 2.5 goals. They have kept clean sheets in their last five games, though.

Maurizio Sarri's men will be playing their third game in eight days, so fatigue could be a factor. Alkmaar, meanwhile, will be relatively fresher, playing their third game in ten days.

The Eredivisie side have lost just once in their last seven away games. They scored just three of their last 12 goals in the Conference League om their travels and might endure a low-scoring outing.

Considering Lazio's unbeaten run and defensive record in recent games, they should eke out a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Lazio 1-0 AZ Alkmaar

Lazio vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Ciro Immobile to score or assist any time - Yes

