Lazio vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th February 2024

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Lazio lock horns with Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday.

Lazio vs Bayern Munich Preview

Lazio are currently in eighth place in the Serie A standings and have failed to meet expectations so far this season. The home side eased past Cagliari by a comfortable 3-1 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in second place in the Bundesliga table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Bavarian giants slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Lazio vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a flawless record against Lazio on the European stage and have won both the matches played between the two teams. Lazio are yet to avoid defeat against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

The only meetings between Lazio and Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League took place in the 2020-21 season, with the Bavarians scoring a total of six goals in their two games.

Bayern Munich have won each of their last five matches against teams from Italy in the UEFA Champions League and are unbeaten in their last 12 such games in the competition.

After a run of four defeats in five knock-out matches against teams from Italy in the UFEA Champions League, Bayern Munich have won each of their last three such games in the competition.

Lazio are making only their third appearances in the UEFA Champions League knock-out stages.

Lazio vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have flattered to deceive so far this season and are in desperate need of an immediate resurgence. The German behemoths suffered a stunning defeat over the weekend and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture.

Lazio have also stuttered regularly in recent months and will be up against a bonafide European giant. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lazio 1-3 Bayern Munich

Lazio vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes