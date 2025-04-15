Lazio vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | April 17th 2025

Lazio will invite Bodo/Glimt to Stadio Olimpico in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday. They met in the first leg in Norway last week, and a second-half brace from Ulrik Saltnes helped Glimt register a comfortable 2-0 home win.

The Biancocelesti failed to bounce back in their Serie A meeting against arch-rivals Roma on Sunday and were held to a 1-1 draw. Defender Alessio Romagnoli broke the deadlock in the 47th minute, and Matías Soulé pulled Roma level in the 69th minute.

The visitors had no league commitments over the weekend and should be well-rested for the trip to Rome. With a triumph in the first leg, they extended their winning streak at home in the Europa League to five games. If they manage to avoid a loss by more than two goals here, they will qualify for the semifinals of a European competition for the first time in history.

Lazio vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides met for the first time last week. Glimt registered a home win, and the Biancocelesti will look to return the favor this time around.

The hosts have seen a drop in form and have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions, with that triumph coming away from home.

Lazio are unbeaten in their last 13 home games in the Europa League, recording seven wins. They have scored at least two goals in eight games during that period.

Bodo/Glimt are winless in their last four away games in the Europa League, suffering three defeats. Interestingly, they have scored one goal apiece in three away games in the competition in 2025.

The visitors have enjoyed a great run of form and are on a four-game winning streak without conceding.

Lazio vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

The Biancocelesti have won three of their last 12 games in all competitions, with all three triumphs registered in away games. They have not scored more than one goal in their last seven competitive games and will look to improve upon that record.

Nicolò Rovella missed the first leg due to suspension and is in contention to start here. Defenders Nuno Tavares and Patric were left out of the squad against Roma in Serie A due to injuries and are unlikely to feature in this crucial match.

Glimt have won their last four games, scoring 14 goals without a reply, and will look to continue their impressive form here. Notably, they are winless in their six away meetings against Italian teams, suffering five defeats while scoring just four times.

While the hosts have endured a poor run of form recently, they have a good home record in the Europa League and should be able to record a comfortable win.

Preview: Lazio 3-1 Bodo/Glimt

Lazio vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

