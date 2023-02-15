Lazio vs CFR Cluj Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16, 2023

Lazio will entertain CFR Cluj at the Stadio Olimpico in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference knockout playoffs on Thursday (February 16).

The hosts finished third in Group F of the Europa League to drop to the Conference League knockout playoffs. All four teams in the group finished with eight points, but Lazio finished behind Feyenoord and Midtjylland on goal difference.

Cluj, meanwhile, finished behind Sivasspor in Group G of the Conference League to reach the knockouts of a UEFA-affiliated competition for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Lazio are winless in four games and are coming off a 2-0 home defeat to Atalanta in Serie A. Cluj, meanwhile, have also struggled in recent games and are winless in their last two, falling to a 2-0 defeat against Universitata Craiova at the weekend.

Lazio vs CFR Cluj Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met twice, with both meetings taking place in the group stage of the Europa League in the 2019-20 season. Each team won at home.

Cluj had the third-best defensive record in the Conference League group stage, conceding five goals in six games.

The visitors have seen under 2.5 goals in eight of their last nine games across competitions. They have failed to score in four games and have kept five clean sheets.

Lazio have seen under 2.5 goals in six of their last seven games across competitions.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in two of their last four home games, while Cluj have had a shutout in three of their last four away outings.

Lazio vs CFR Cluj Prediction

Lazio failed to score for the first time at home since October in the loss against Atalanta. Maurizio Sarri's men went unbeaten in three games in the Europa League at home this season.

Cluj, meanwhile, have been solid on their travels recently, losing once since October. Lazio beat Cluj in their last home meeting in 2019, but considering the form of both teams, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Lazio 1-1 CFR Cluj

Lazio vs CFR Cluj Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Mattia Zaccagni to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 5: Lazio to score first - Yes

