Lazio vs Crotone prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21 

Lazio will welcome Crotone to the Stadio Olimpico on Friday for a matchday 27 fixture in the Italian Serie A.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a defeat to Juventus last weekend. An Adrian Rabiot wonder goal and a second-half brace from Alvaro Morata helped the Bianconeri to complete a comeback victory.

Crotone, for their part, ended a seesaw game against Torino with a 4-2 victory. Nigeria international Simy Nwankwo starred with a brace to fire the Calabrians to victory.

That win saw the Pitagorici pick up all three points but it did not have any effect on their league standings as they remain rock-bottom of the table.

Lazio's defeat saw them lose further ground in the race for a top-four finish and the Biancocelesti currently sit in seventh spot. That puts them seven points behind city rivals Roma who occupy the final Champions League spot.

Lazio vs Crotone Head-to-Head

This will be the sixth meeting between the sides and Lazio have the advantage with three wins. Crotone were victorious on one previous occasion, while one game ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came on 21 November 2020 when goals in each half from Ciro Immobile and Joaquin Correa helped the capital side pick up a 2-0 win.

Lazio have been in poor form of late. A run of four defeats from their last five games in all competitions has seen them spiral down the Serie A table. They are also on the verge of elimination on the continent.

Crotone have been even poorer and it is no surprise that they are odds-on favorites for an immediate return to Serie B. Their victory over Torino ended a run of seven consecutive league defeats in the league.

Lazio form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-L

Crotone form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Lazio vs Crotone Team News

Lazio

The hosts have three players ruled out through injury for the visit of Crotone. Defenders Luiz Felipe (hernia) and Stefan Radu (calf), as well as midfielder Manuel Lazzari (calf) are unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Simone Inzaghi.

Injuries: Stefan Radu, Manuel Lazzari, Luiz Felipe

Suspension: None

Crotone

Two players have been ruled out for the visitors. Luca Cigarini (muscle) and Ahmad Benali (thigh) will not be part of the traveling party.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Serse Cosmi.

Injuries: Luca Cigarini, Ahmad Benali

Suspension: None

Lazio vs Crotone Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pepe Reina (GK); Franco Acerbi, Wesley Hoedt, Adam Marusic; Mohamed Fares, Luis Alberto, Lucas, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Senad Lulic; Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa

Crotone Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Alex Cordaz (GK); Sebastiano Luperto, Vlademir Golemic, Lisandro Magallan; Arkadiusz Reca, Salvatore Molina, Jacopo Petriccione, Junior Messias, Pedro Pereira; Adam Ounas; Simy Nwankwo

Lazio vs Crotone Prediction

Lazio's defense has been more pororus this season compared to last term but Crotone's blunt attack might not pose much of a threat.

The hosts will not get a better opportunity to get back on track and should have too much firepower for Crotone.

Prediction: Lazio 3-0 Crotone