Lazio vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | November 6th 2023

Lazio will host Feyenoord at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday in another round of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage.

The home side have had mixed results in the competition so far, kicking things off with a dramatic 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid with goalkeeper Ivan Provedel heading home a late equalizer. They then picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Celtic in their second group game before suffering a 3-1 away defeat to De Stadionclub last time out in the competition.

Lazio sit third in their group with four points from three games and will be looking to add to that tally this week.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, beat Celtic 2-0 in their continental opener back in September before losing 3-2 to Atletico in their second match. They picked up a memorable victory against their midweek opponents in their last game, with Santiago Gimenez and Ramiz Zerrouki getting on the scoresheet to hand Arne Slot's men a three-goal lead before their opponents scored a late consolation goal.

The visitors sit atop the Group E standings with six points from an obtainable nine. Victory on Tuesday will see them inch closer to the last 16 of the continental showpiece.

Lazio vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between Lazio and Feyenoord. The hosts have won just one of those games while the visitors have won three times.

Lazio are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are the highest-scoring side in Group E so far with a goal tally of seven.

Only one of the Biancocelesti's five league defeats this season has come on home turf.

Feyenoord have kept just two clean sheets in their last seven games across all competitions.

Lazio vs Feyenoord Prediction

Lazio have lost two of their last three games after losing just one of their seven prior. They have picked up three wins and two draws in their last five matches at the Stadio Olimpico and will be looking forward to the midweek clash.

Feyenoord have won four of their last five games across all competitions and have lost just two of their last 14. They have, however, had mixed results on the road of late and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Lazio 1-1 Feyenoord

Lazio vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts' last four matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in the visitors' last five matchups)