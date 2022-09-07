Lazio vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2022-23

Lazio will invite Feyenoord to the Stadio Olimpico in their UEFA Europa League opener on Thursday.
The hosts have made it to the group stage of the competition for the fifth straight season. Last season, they suffered a 4-3 aggregate defeat to Porto in the knockout round playoffs. Lazio are coming off their first loss of the season - a 2-1 Serie A reverse at home to Napoli.
Feyenoord, meanwhile, are undefeated this season and are coming off a 4-3 win over against Go Ahead Eagles in the Eredivisie. They are back in the Europa League after a year's absence. Feyenoord made the final of the inaugural Europa Conference League last season - lost to AS Roma.
Lazio vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head
The two teams have met just twice across competitions, with both meetings coming in the 1999-00 UEFA Champions League group stage. One of the games was a goalless draw, while Feyenoord picked up a 2-1 win in Rome.
Lazio form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-W
Feyenoord form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W
Lazio vs Feyenoord Team News
Lazio
I Biancocelesti have no reported injuries or suspensions.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Feyenoord
Danilo and David Hancko were taken off in their league outing against Go Ahead Eagles and could miss this one. Lutsharel Geertruida missed that game due to illness and has not been included in the 23-man squad for this outing.
New signing Ezequiel Bullaude is not match fit yet, so he has not travelled to Rome.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Danilo, David Hancko
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Lutsharel Geertruida, Ezequiel Bullaude
Lazio vs Feyenoord Predicted XIs
Lazio (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel; Alessio Romagnoli, Nicolo Casale, Manuel Lazzarri, Stefan Radu; Marcos Antonio, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto; Pedro, Mattia Zaccagni, Ciro Immobile
Feyenoord (4-2-3-1): Justin Bijlow; Fredrik Andre Bjorkan, Jacob Rasmussen, Gernot Trauner, Marcos Lopez; Quinten Timber, Orkun Kokcu; Oussame Idrissi, Javairo Dilrosun, Sebastian Szymanski; Alireza Jahanbakhsh
Lazio vs Feyenoord Prediction
The hosts have endured a slow start to their league campaign, scoring seven goals in five league games. Feyenoord, meanwhile, are undefeated in league action, scoring 14 goals in five games.
Lazio are winless against De Stadionclub but should put in a solid display here. Considering the form of the two teams, a high-scoring draw could ensue.
Prediction: Lazio 2-2 Feyenoord.