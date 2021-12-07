Lazio vs Galatasaray prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League group stages conclude this week as Lazio prepare to host Galatasaray at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

After losing 1-0 to Galatasaray in their first game, Lazio went unbeaten in their next four games. They beat Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0 before playing back-to-back draws against Olympique Marseille. They then beat Lokomotiv Moscow once again in their last game.

Lazio sit second in the group with eight points and have already secured a place in the knockout stages. A win on Thursday would see them finish the group as leaders.

Galatasaray are undefeated in their European campaign so far. They beat Lazio in their first game before playing out a goalless draw against Olympique Marseille. They then picked up a win and a draw against Lokomotiv Moscow before beating Olympique Marseille 4-2 last time out.

Galatasaray sit at the top of the group with 11 points from five games. They need just one point on Thursday to secure top spot in the group.

Lazio vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head

There have been just three meetings between Lazio and Galatasaray. Both teams have one win apiece while the other game ended in a draw. The two sides last met in the reverse fixture. Galatasaray won the game 1-0 thanks to a Thomas Strakosha own goal.

Lazio Form Guide (UEFA Europa League): W-D-D-W-L

Galatasaray Form Guide (UEFA Europa League): W-D-W-D-W

Lazio vs Galatasaray Team News

Lazio

The hosts have no injured or suspended players ahead of their game on Thursday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Galatasaray

Alexandru Cicaldau picked up an injury last month and is expected to miss Thursday's game. He joins Arda Turan, Omar Elabdellaoui and Sacha Boey on the injury list for the visitors.

Injured: Arda Turan, Omar Elabdellaoui, Sacha Boey, Alexandru Cicaldau

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio vs Galatasaray Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pepe Reina; Elseid Hysaj, Francesco Acerbi, Patric, Manuel Lazzari; Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto; Mattia Zaccagni, Pedro, Ciro Immobile

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fernando Muslera; DeAndre Yedlin, Marcao, Victor Nelsson, Patrick van Aanholt; Sofiane Feghouli, Taylan Antalyalı, Berkan Kutlu, Kerem Aktürkoğlu; Halil Dervisoglu, Mostafa Mohamed

Lazio vs Galatasaray Prediction

Both teams are through to the last 16 and will battle for top spot in the group on Thursday.

Lazio have won just one of their last three games and have conceded nine goals in that period. They are, however, unbeaten at home in the Europa League this season and will look to capitalize on their home advantage.

Galatasaray have won just one of their last six games across all competitions but are unbeaten on the European stage this season. They will look to get the win to finish the group on a positive note but may have to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Lazio 2-2 Galatasaray

Edited by Vishal Subramanian