Lazio vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th December 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Lazio lock horns with an impressive Inter Milan side in a high-profile encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Lazio vs Inter Milan Preview

Lazio are currently in 10th place in the Serie A standings and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. The home side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Nerazzurri were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Lazio vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good recent record against Lazio and have won 22 out of the last 58 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lazio's 18 victories.

Lazio are unbeaten in their last four matches at home against Inter Milan in the Serie A, with their previous such defeat coming by a 3-0 scoreline in October 2018.

Inter Milan have won a total of 10 league matches in which they have also kept clean sheets this season - the most of any team in Europe's top five leagues so far.

Lazio have picked up 21 points from their 15 matches in the Serie A so far this season - their lowest such tally at this stage of the competition since the 2015-16 campaign.

Lazio vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan have been in impeccable form so far this season and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram have been lethal this season and will look to add to their goal tallies in this match.

Lazio have flattered to deceive this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Inter Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lazio 0-2 Inter Milan

Lazio vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Inter Milan to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes