Lazio vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Lazio are set to play Inter Milan at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday in their next Serie A fixture.

Lazio come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Sinisa Mihajlovic's Bologna in their most recent league game. First-half goals from Gambian attacker Musa Barrow and Belgian centre-back Arthur Theate and a second-half goal from Scottish left-back Aaron Hickey ensured victory for Bologna. Lazio had experienced centre-back Francesco Acerbi sent off in the second-half.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, beat Alessio Dionisi's Sassuolo 2-1 in the league. Second-half goals from veteran Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko and Argentina international Lautaro Martinez sealed the deal for Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan. A first-half penalty from attacker Domenico Berardi proved to be a mere consolation for Sassuolo.

Lazio vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

In 34 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Inter Milan hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games, lost 12 and drawn five.

The two countries last faced each other earlier this year in Serie A, with Inter Milan beating Lazio 3-1. A brace from Belgian superstar Romelu Lukaku, now at Chelsea, and a goal from Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez secured the win for their club. Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored the consolation goal for Lazio.

Lazio form guide in Serie A: L-W-D-D-L

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: W-D-W-W-D

Lazio vs Inter Milan Team News

Lazio

Lazio could be without star striker Ciro Immobile and midfielder Mattia Zaccagni. Centre-back Francesco Acerbi is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Maurizio Sarri is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Ciro Immobile, Mattia Zaccagni

Suspended: Francesco Acerbi

Inter Milan

Meanwhile, Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi will be unable to call upon the services of young Brazilian goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao. There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Stefano Sensi and Argentine forward Joaquin Correa.

Injured: Gabriel Brazao

Doubtful: Stefano Sensi, Joaquin Correa

Suspended: None

Lazio vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jose Manuel Reina, Adam Marusic, Luiz Felipe, Patric, Elseid Hysaj, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Luis Alberto, Felipe Anderson, Ciro Immobile, Pedro

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Matteo Darmian, Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez

Lazio vs Inter Milan Prediction

Lazio replaced Simone Inzaghi with Maurizio Sarri this summer. Sarri's stock has fallen since his departure from Napoli, despite winning the Europa League with Chelsea and the Serie A with Juventus. Lazio are currently 6th in the league table, but have won only one of their last five league games.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, replaced Antonio Conte with Simone Inzaghi this summer. Despite losing stars like Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi, the Nerazzurri have done well and are currently 3rd in the league table, four points behind league leaders Napoli.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Inter CEO Marotta to Gazzetta: “Talks are progressing to extend Nicoló Barella’s contract. We want him to be part of our project for many years, he could be the future captain”. 🔵 #Inter “We’ll also announce Lautaro Martinez contract extension soon, it’s almost done”. Inter CEO Marotta to Gazzetta: “Talks are progressing to extend Nicoló Barella’s contract. We want him to be part of our project for many years, he could be the future captain”. 🔵 #Inter“We’ll also announce Lautaro Martinez contract extension soon, it’s almost done”.

A close game is on the cards, but Inter Milan should be able to emerge triumphant.

Prediction: Lazio 1-3 Inter Milan

