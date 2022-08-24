Lazio vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Lazio take on Inter Milan on Friday. Both teams have impressive players at their disposal and will want to win this game.

Inter Milan are currently in second place in the Serie A standings and have been impressive over the past year. The Nerazzurri eased past Spezia by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Biancocelesti were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Torino last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Lazio vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

Inter Milan have a good record against Lazio and have won 21 out of the 56 matches played between the two teams. Lazio have managed 17 victories against Inter Milan and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Inter Milan. Lazio gave a good account of themselves on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: D-W

Inter Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-W

Lazio vs Inter Milan Team News

Lazio need to win this game

Lazio

Pedro has recovered from his ankle injury and could feature alongside Ciro Immobile and Felipe Anderson this week. Luis Maximiano has served his one-game suspension and will be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Patryk Dziczek

Inter Milan have a good squad

Inter Milan

Raoul Bellanova is carrying a knock at the moment and might not recover in time for this match. Henrikh Mkhitaryan is also injured and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Doubtful: Raoul Bellanova

Unavailable: None

Lazio vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel; Alessandro Romagnoli, Patric, Manuel Lazzari, Adam Marusic; Danilo Cataldi, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Matias Vecino; Pedro, Felipe Anderson, Ciro Immobile

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Federico Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Lazio vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan missed out on the Scudetto last season and will need to make amends in the coming weeks. The likes of Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Lazio have become a robust outfit under Maurizio Sarri but will need to work on their creativity this year. Inter Milan are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lazio 1-2 Inter Milan

