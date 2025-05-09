Lazio vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th May 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Lazio lock horns with an impressive Juventus side in an important encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Lazio vs Juventus Preview
Juventus are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Bianconeri were held to a 1-1 draw by Bologna in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.
Lazio, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side defeated Empoli by a 1-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Lazio vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Juventus have an excellent recent record against Lazio and have won 35 out of the last 65 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lazio's 16 victories.
- Juventus have picked up a total of 87 victories against Lazio in Serie A - more victories than any other team has managed against the Biancocelesti in the history of the competition.
- Lazio have won each of their last two matches at home against Juventus in Serie A and could win three consecutive such games in the competition for the first time since 1956.
- Lazio have been inconsistent so far and have not repeated the same result in consecutive games across their last 10 matches in Serie A.
- Lazio have played out draws in their last five matches at home in Serie A and could play out six consecutive such results for the first time since 1991.
Lazio vs Juventus Prediction
Juventus have been a robust unit in Serie A this season and will look to consolidate their place in the top four. The Bianconeri face stiff competition in the top-four race and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture.
Lazio can be lethal on their day but have failed to meet expectations this season. Juventus are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.
Prediction: Lazio 1-3 Juventus
Lazio vs Juventus Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes