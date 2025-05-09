Lazio vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th May 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Lazio lock horns with an impressive Juventus side in an important encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Ad

Lazio vs Juventus Preview

Juventus are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Bianconeri were held to a 1-1 draw by Bologna in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side defeated Empoli by a 1-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Lazio vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have an excellent recent record against Lazio and have won 35 out of the last 65 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lazio's 16 victories.

Juventus have picked up a total of 87 victories against Lazio in Serie A - more victories than any other team has managed against the Biancocelesti in the history of the competition.

Lazio have won each of their last two matches at home against Juventus in Serie A and could win three consecutive such games in the competition for the first time since 1956.

Lazio have been inconsistent so far and have not repeated the same result in consecutive games across their last 10 matches in Serie A.

Lazio have played out draws in their last five matches at home in Serie A and could play out six consecutive such results for the first time since 1991.

Ad

Lazio vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have been a robust unit in Serie A this season and will look to consolidate their place in the top four. The Bianconeri face stiff competition in the top-four race and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture.

Lazio can be lethal on their day but have failed to meet expectations this season. Juventus are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Ad

Prediction: Lazio 1-3 Juventus

Lazio vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More