Lazio vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th October 2025

The 2025-26 edition of Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Lazio lock horns with Igor Tudor's Juventus side in an important encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Lazio vs Juventus Preview

Juventus are currently in seventh place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Bianconeri slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to impose themselves this season. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Atalanta last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Lazio vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good recent record against Lazio and have won 35 out of the 66 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lazio's 16 victories.

Lazio have won only one of their last five matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 3-0 margin against Genoa in a Serie A encounter last month.

Juventus have remained winless in their last seven matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a narrow 4-3 victory against Inter Milan in a Serie A match last month.

Juventus are unbeaten in their last two matches against Lazio in all competitions, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-1 margin in April last year.

Juventus have failed to find the back of the net in their last three games in all competitions.

Lazio vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus are in the midst of a slump at the moment and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The Bianconeri have flattered to deceive this month and will need to be more clinical in this fixture.

Lazio have a point to prove at the moment and will need to step up to the plate in this match. Both teams have issues to resolve at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Lazio 2-2 Juventus

Lazio vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More