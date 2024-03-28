Lazio vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Lazio lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side in an important encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Lazio vs Juventus Preview

Juventus are currently in third place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Bianconeri were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Genoa in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side edged Frosinone to a narrow 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Lazio vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good recent record against Lazio and have won 33 out of the last 61 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lazio's 14 victories.

Across the last 20 seasons in the Serie A, Juventus have picked up 26 victories against Lazio in the Serie A - only AC Milan have achieved more victories against a single opponent during this period.

Juventus won the reverse fixture against Lazio by a 3-1 margin in September last year in the Serie A and could complete a league double against them for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Lazio won their most recent match at home against Juventus by a 2-1 margin in the Serie A and could win consecutive home games against the Bianconeri in the competition for the first time since 2001.

Lazio have lost their last three matches at home in the Serie A.

Lazio vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have shown marked improvement under Massimiliano Allegri and will be intent on making the most of their form. The likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Lazio can pack a punch on their day but have been well below their best this season. Juventus are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lazio 1-2 Juventus

Lazio vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Federico Chiesa to score - Yes