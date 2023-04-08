Lazio vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th April 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Lazio take on Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side in a massive encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Lazio vs Juventus Preview

Lazio are currently in second place in the Serie A standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The home side eased past Monza by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The Bianconeri were held to a 1-1 draw by Inter Milan in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Lazio vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have an impressive recent record against Lazio and have won 32 of the last 59 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Juventus' 13 victories.

Juventus have won their last three matches in the Serie A and have kept two clean sheets during this period.

Lazio are unbeaten in their last six matches in the Serie A, with their previous defeat in the competition coming by a 2-0 margin at the hands of Atalanta in February this year.

Filip Kostic has been impressive for Juventus this season and has bagged eight assists in the Serie A this season - only Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been more prolific in this regard.

Lazio have been impressive on the domestic front this season and have kept clean sheets in each of their last six matches in the Serie A.

Lazio vs Juventus Prediction

Lazio have been in excellent form in the Serie A and will look to cement their place in the top four. The likes of Pedro and Felipe Anderson have stepped up this season and will look to add to their goal tallies in this fixture.

Juventus have shown marked improvement under Allegri this season and have a point to prove in this fixture. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Lazio 2-2 Juventus

Lazio vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Pedro to score - Yes

