Lazio vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Lazio are set to play Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday for their next Serie A fixture.

Lazio come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Stefano Colantuono's Salernitana in the league. Goals from star striker Ciro Immobile, veteran Spanish forward Pedro and Spanish midfielder Luis Alberto ensured victory for Maurizio Sarri's Lazio.

Juventus, on the other hand, beat ten-man Fiorentina 1-0. A late second-half goal from former Fiorentina star and Colombia international Juan Cuadrado sealed the deal for Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus. Fiorentina had Serbian centre-back Nikola Milenkovic sent off in the second-half.

Lazio vs Juventus Head-to-Head

In 39 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Juventus hold the clear advantage. They have won 26 games, lost seven and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in Serie A, with Juventus beating Lazio 3-1. A first-half goal from French midfielder Adrien Rabiot and a second-half brace from Spanish striker Alvaro Morata secured the win for Juventus. Argentina international Joaquin Correa scored the consolation goal for Lazio.

Lazio form guide in Serie A: W-D-W-L-W

Juventus form guide in Serie A: W-L-L-D-W

Lazio vs Juventus Team News

Lazio

Lazio could be without superstar striker Ciro Immobile, right-back Manuel Lazzari and Montenegrin right-back Adam Marusic. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Maurizio Sarri is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Adam Marusic, Manuel Lazzari, Ciro Immobile

Suspended: None

Juventus

Meanwhile, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri could be without veteran centre-back Giorgio Chiellini, Argentine forward Paulo Dybala, full-back Mattia De Sciglio and forward Federico Bernardeschi.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Bernardeschi, Mattia De Sciglio

Suspended: None

GOAL @goal 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙖𝙣 𝙗𝙚𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙖𝙨𝙠 🤔



Happy birthday, Paulo Dybala! 🇦🇷 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙖𝙣 𝙗𝙚𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙖𝙨𝙠 🤔Happy birthday, Paulo Dybala! 🇦🇷 https://t.co/8jC9LtODPb

Lazio vs Juventus Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jose Manuel Reina, Stefan Radu, Luiz Felipe, Francesco Acerbi, Elseid Hysaj, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Felipe Anderson, Vedat Muriqi, Mattia Zaccagni

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Dejan Kulusevski, Alvaro Morata

Lazio vs Juventus Prediction

Lazio are 5th in Serie A, three points ahead of Juventus. Manager Maurizio Sarri won the league with Juventus during his single season at the club, and while Lazio might have different ambitions, Sarri will surely look to show his former club what they are missing.

Juventus, on the other hand, are 8th in the league, and have won only two of their last five league games. It has been a tough domestic season so far for Massimiliano Allegri's men.

A close match is on the cards, but Juventus should edge past Lazio.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Lazio 0-1 Juventus

Edited by Abhinav Anand