Lazio vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th May 2023

Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Lecce lock horns with Maurizio Sarri's Lazio side in an important encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Friday.

Lazio vs Lecce Preview

Lecce are currently in 16th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Hellas Verona last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Biancocelesti slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of AC Milan in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Lazio vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have a good recent record against Lecce and have won 12 out of the last 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lecce's five victories.

After an unbeaten run of four games with three victories against Lecce in the Serie A, Lazio have lost their last two such matches in the competition.

Lazio have scored a total of 35 goals in their 15 matches against Lecce at home in the Serie A and have failed to find the back of the net in only one of these games.

After a run of seven victories in eight matches in the Serie A, Lazio have lost three of their last four matches in the competition.

Lazio failed to find the back of the net in their previous game in the Serie A and last went goalless in the competition under Maurizio Sarri in November 2021.

Lazio vs Lecce Prediction

Lazio have an excellent squad at their disposal but are in the midst of a worrying slump at the moment. The Biancocelesti have flattered to deceive in recent weeks and cannot afford another poor performance on Friday.

Lecce have managed to show flashes of their potential this season but are dangerously close to the relegation zone. Lazio are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lazio 3-1 Lecce

Lazio vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lazio to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ciro Immobile to score - Yes

