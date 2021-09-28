Lazio vs Lokomotiv Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League group stages continue this week and will see Lazio host Lokomotiv Moscow at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

Lazio began their Europa League campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Galatasaray away from home courtesy of an own goal from goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

Lazio had previously lost 2-0 to AC Milan in the league before their loss to Galatasaray.

Their winless run extended to four games in the league as they drew 2-2 with Calgiari and 1-1 with Torino. However, Lazio ended their winless run last weekend as they beat Jose Mourinho's Roma 3-2 in the Derby della Capitale.

Lokomotiv Moscow began their own Europa League campaign with a 1-1 draw with Olympique Marseille thanks to a late equalizer from midfielder Faustino Anjorin.

The Russians were fortunate to pick up a point against their French visitors as they were completely dominated throughout the game.

Lokomotiv Moscow are unbeaten in their assignments this season but have not won since their draw against Olympique Marseille. The Russian outfit have drawn back-to-back league games and will be hoping to win on Thursday.

Lazio vs Lokomotiv Moscow Head-to-Head

The match on Thursday between Lazio and Lokomotiv Moscow will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides. Both teams failed to win their opening Europa League game and will want to pick up maximum points on Thursday.

Lazio have just one win in their last five games across all competitions while Lokomotiv Moscow have not lost a competitive game this campaign.

Lazio Form Guide (UEFA Europa League): L

Lokomotiv Moscow Form Guide (UEFA Europa League): D

Lazio vs Lokomotiv Moscow Team News

Lazio

Mattia Zaccagni and Bobby Adekanye are both unavailable for selection due to injuries and will miss Thursday's clash. The duo are the only injury concerns for manager Maurizio Sarri.

Injured: Mattia Zaccagni, Bobby Adekanye

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lokomotiv Moscow

Anton Miranchuk has been out of action since last month due to an injury and remains out of the squad. Stanislav Magkeev came off injured in Lokomotiv Moscow's last game and is also unavailable.

Nayair Tiknizyan received a red card against Olympique Marseille and is suspended.

Injured: Anton Miranchuk, Stanislav Magkeev

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nayair Tiknizyan

Lazio vs Lokomotiv Moscow Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pepe Reina; Elseid Hysaj, Francesco Acerbi, Luiz Felipe, Manuel Lazzari; Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Pedro, Ciro Immobile

Lokomotiv Moscow Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guilherme Marinato; Dmitri Zhivoglyadov, Tin Jedvaj, Murilo Cerqueira, Pablo; Dmitriy Barinov, Daniil Kulikov, Alexis Beka Beka; Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Francois Kamano, Fedor Smolov

Lazio vs Lokomotiv Moscow Prediction

Lazio have picked up just one win in their last five games across all competitions.

Lokomotiv Moscow are unbeaten in 11 straight games this campaign but have been guilty of too many draws. They have drawn the most games in their domestic league and their last Europa League game ended in a draw. That trend should continue on Thursday.

Prediction: Lazio 1-1 Lokomotiv Moscow

