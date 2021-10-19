Lazio vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Lazio are set to play Marseille at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Lazio come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan in the Serie A. Second-half goals from star striker Ciro Immobile, Brazilian forward Felipe Anderson and Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic ensured victory for Maurizio Sarri's Lazio, who had Brazilian centre-back Luiz Felipe sent off late in the second-half.

Croatian forward Ivan Perisic scored the consolation goal for Inter Milan.

Marseille, on the other hand, beat Christophe Pelissier's Lorient 4-1 in Ligue 1. Goals from young midfielder Boubacar Kamara and Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik and a second-half brace from midfielder Matteo Guendouzi sealed the deal for Jorge Sampaoli's Marseille. Young attacker Armand Lauriente scored the sole goal for Lorient.

Lazio vs Marseille Head-to-Head

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Lazio have won both games.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2018 in the UEFA Europa League, with Lazio beating Marseille 2-1. Goals from midfielder Marco Parolo and Argentine attacker Joaquin Correa secured the win for Lazio. France international Florian Thauvin scored the consolation goal for Marseille.

Lazio form guide in Serie A: W-L-W-D-D

Marseille form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-L-D-W

Lazio vs Marseille Team News

Lazio

Lazio have no known injury issues and manager Maurizio Sarri is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Marseille

Meanwhile, Marseille manager Jorge Sampaoli will be unable to call upon the services of Morocco international Amine Harit, who is nursing an injury.

Injured: Amine Harit

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio vs Marseille Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Strakosha, Manuel Lazzari, Luiz Felipe, Francesco Acerbi, Elseid Hysaj, Luis Alberto, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Toma Basic, Felipe Anderson, Ciro Immobile, Raul Moro

Marseille Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Steve Mandanda, William Saliba, Duje Caleta-Car, Leonardo Balerdi, Gerson, Boubacar Kamara, Pol Lirola, Matteo Guendouzi, Dimitri Payet, Konrad de la Fuente, Arkadiusz Milik

Lazio vs Marseille Prediction

Lazio will be brimming with confidence after a good performance and result against Inter Milan. They are 2nd in their Europa League group, and manager Maurizio Sarri will be hoping to replicate his success with Chelsea in the tournament.

Marseille, on the other hand, have the charismatic Jorge Sampaoli as their manager. Sampaoli's stock fell rapidly after a poor stint with the Argentina national team, but the 61-year old has returned to European football after a spell in Brazil. Marseille have played some good football this season.

A close match is on the cards, and a draw seems to be ideal.

Prediction: Lazio 1-1 Marseille

Edited by Abhinav Anand