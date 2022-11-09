Lazio vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th November, 2022

Lazio host Monza at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Thursday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Lazio are currently 3rd in the league, 11 points off Napoli at the top of the table. Maurizio Sarri's side have been in decent form of late, having won three of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to continue their form with a win against Monza on Thursday.

Monza, on the other hand, are currently 15th in the table, six points above the relegation zone. Raffaele Palladino's side have been in poor form of late, having lost three of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Lazio on Thursday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Lazio vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The will be the first time that Lazio and Monza will face off against each other.

Lazio are tied for the 3rd best attack in the league, having scored 25 goals in their 13 games so far this season.

Lazio can boast the 2nd best defense in the league, having only conceded eight goals in their 13 games so far this season.

Monza have the 5th worst defense in the league, having conceded 21 goals from their 13 games so far this season.

Lazio vs Monza Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form recently and that should come to the fore during the game on Thursday.

Ciro Immobile will be unavailable for Lazio. Meanwhile, Monza will be without Pablo Mari and Stefano Sensi due to injury.

It's hard to see Monza taking anything away from this game, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides. We predict Lazio will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Lazio 2-0 Monza

Lazio vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lazio Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Lazio have one of the best defenses in the league this season)

Tip 3 - Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to score/assist (The midfielder has three goals and seven assists in 12 league appearances for Lazio so far this season)

