Lazio vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Lazio take on Antonio Conte's Napoli side in an important encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Lazio vs Napoli Preview

Napoli are currently at the top of the Serie A standings and have been in exceptional form so far this season. The Neapolitan outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Udinese last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Biancocelesti thrashed Monza by a comprehensive 5-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Lazio vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have an impressive recent record against Lazio and have won 21 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lazio's 14 victories.

After a run of four victories on the trot against Lazio in Serie A, Napoli have remained winless in their last four such games in the competition.

Lazio won both their matches against Napoli in the Coppa Italia this season and could secure three victories in a single season against the Neapolitans for the first time since the 1994-95 season.

Napoli have won eight of their last 11 matches away from home against Lazio in Serie A - more away victories than any other team against the Biancocelesti in the competition during this period.

After a run of seven consecutive victories in Serie A, Napoli have played out draws in their last two such games.

Lazio vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have emerged as the favourites to win the Serie A title this season but have had their problems against Lazio in recent months. Romelu Lukaku has been impressive for the Neapolitans and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Lazio can be lethal on their day but have been plagued by inconsistency in the league this season. Napoli are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lazio 1-2 Napoli

Lazio vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lazio to score first - Yes

