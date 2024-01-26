Lazio vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th January 2024

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Napoli lock horns with Maurizio Sarri's Lazio side in an important encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Lazio vs Napoli Preview

Lazio are currently in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly inconsistent so far this season. The Biancocelesti slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Napoli, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Neapolitan outfit suffered a 1-0 defeat against Inter Milan in the Supercoppa Italia last week and has a point to prove going into this game.

Lazio vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have an impressive recent record against Lazio and have won 21 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lazio's 12 victories.

Napoli have secured a total of 54 victories in their 135 matches against Lazio in the Serie A - their highest number of victories against a single opponent in the competition.

Lazio have won their last two matches against Napoli in the Serie A - their longest such run in the competition since a run of four consecutive victories in 1994.

Lazio and Napoli have not played out a single draw in their last 14 matches in the Serie A, with Napoli winning 10 matches during this period.

Napoli have won eight of their last 10 matches away from home against Lazio in the Serie A and have scored a total of 20 goals in these games.

Lazio vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have failed to meet expectations this season and will need to make amends for the remainder of the season. The likes of Giovanni Simeone and Khvicha Kvaratskehlia can be lethal on their day and will need to make their mark this weekend.

Lazio can pack a punch on their day and have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Lazio 1-1 Napoli

Lazio vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Lazio to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score - Yes