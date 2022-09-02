Lazio vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Lazio lock horns with Napoli on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Lazio are currently in seventh place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best this season. The Biancocelesti were held to a 1-1 draw by Sampdoria in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Napoli, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Neapolitan outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Lecce last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

S.S.Lazio @OfficialSSLazio 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒

Andiamo avanti con Immobile, poi nel finale Gabbiadini pareggia i conti per la Samp.



#CMonEagles 🦅 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒Andiamo avanti con Immobile, poi nel finale Gabbiadini pareggia i conti per la Samp. 📹 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒 📹Andiamo avanti con Immobile, poi nel finale Gabbiadini pareggia i conti per la Samp. #CMonEagles 🦅 https://t.co/TNrq32Eocj

Lazio vs Napoli Head-to-Head

Napoli have a good record against Lazio and have won 20 out of the 38 matches played between the two teams. Lazio have managed 10 victories against Napoli and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Napoli. Lazio were outplayed on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: D-W-D-W

Napoli form guide in the Serie A: D-D-W-W

Lazio vs Napoli Team News

Lazio have a strong squad

Lazio

Francesco Acerbi has completed his move to Inter Milan and will not play a part in Lazio's plans. Pedro pulled off an excellent cameo off the bench last week and should be rewarded with a start against Napoli.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli have a good squad

Napoli

Diego Demme remains the only injury concern for Napoli and has been ruled out of this match. Amir Rrahmani and Mario Rui were benched against Lecce and will likely be included in the starting line-up this weekend.

Injured: Diego Demme

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio vs Napoli Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel; Alessandro Romagnoli, Nicolo Casale, Manuel Lazzarri, Adam Marusic; Marcos Antonio, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto; Pedro, Mattia Zaccagni, Ciro Immobile

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Kim Min-Jae, Mario Rui; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski; Hirving Lozano, Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Lazio vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have lost several players in the transfer market and will need to rebuild in the Serie A. The likes of Victor Osimhen and Hirving Lozano have been impressive for the club and will need to step up this weekend.

Lazio also have a formidable squad at their disposal and will be intent on a top-four finish this season. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Lazio 2-2 Napoli

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi