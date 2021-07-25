Lazio vs Padova prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

Lazio continue their pre-season action with a friendly game against Padova on Tuesday at Stadio Rodolfo Zandegiacomo.

Lazio have played two friendly games so far and have recorded 11-0 and 5-2 wins over Belluno and Triestina. Padova made it to the finals of the promotion playoffs but were defeated 5-4 on penalties by Alessandria.

The Serie C side will face Alessandria in the Coppa Italia preliminary round next month.

Maurizio Sarri has gotten off to a great start with his new club and will be hoping that the pre-season form continues in Serie A as well, which kicks off next month.

Lazio vs Padova Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 41 times across all competitions. All of their meetings came before the turn of the century. The head-to-head record is pretty even at the moment, with 17 wins for Lazio and 16 for Padova.

The spoils have been shared eight times in this fixture. They last met in the 1995-96 Serie A campaign at the Euganeo Stadium. The game ended in a 3-1 win for I Biancocelesti.

Lazio form guide (Pre-season): W-W

Padova form guide (Pre-season): N/A

Lazio vs Padova Team News

Lazio

Maurizio Sarri does not have any injury concerns for this friendly fixture and will be able to call upon all players at his disposal for the game. Luiz Felipe chose to withdraw from the Brazil squad to recover from surgery and took part in the last friendly game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Padova

Padova have no injury concerns for this game. Striker Benjamin Mokulu received a one-year doping ban in March and has not been called up to the squad for the game.

Ritiro di San Lorenzo Dorsino, Giorno 2, video e fotogallery: https://t.co/5el8cTqk3X pic.twitter.com/Tk9vEBvC4z — Calcio Padova (@PadovaCalcio) July 25, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Benjamin Mokulu

Lazio vs Padova Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Strakosha; Adam Marusic, Luiz Felipe, Stefan Radu, Elseid Hysaj; Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Danilo Cataldi; Felipe Anderson, Vedat Muriqi, Raul Moro

Padova Predicted XI (4-4-2): Piero Burigana; Sinisa Andelkovic, Joel Baraye, Andrea Gasbarro, Umberto Germano; Davide Buglio, Simone Della Latta, Simone Franchini, Saber Hraiech; Cosimo Chiricò, Karamoko Cissè

Lazio vs Padova Prediction

Lazio got their pre-season off to a great start with two amazing wins in which they scored 16 goals. In this friendly game, the difference in squad quality will be the determining factor when these two sides meet on Tuesday.

We do not see any outcome other than a third win in a row for Lazio in this encounter.

Prediction: Lazio 4-0 Padova

