Lazio vs Parma prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2020-21

The Coppa Italia is back in action with another high-octane round-of-16 fixture this week as Lazio take on Parma at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday. Both sides have had their fair share of struggles this season and will want to win this game.

Parma are struggling in the Serie A at the moment and find themselves only one point above the bottom of the table. The Crociati defeated Pescara to reach this stage of the competition but will face a stern test this week.

Lazio have also been well below their best this season and find themselves in seventh place in the Serie A standings. Simone Inzaghi will want something to show for his hard work over the past two years and cannot afford to slip up in this knock-out fixture.

Lazio vs Parma Head-to-Head

Lazio have an excellent record against Parma and have won 14 games out of a total of 21 matches played between the two teams. Parma have managed only two victories against the Biancocelesti and will need to take it up a notch this week.

The previous game between the two teams took place in the Serie A earlier this month and ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Lazio. Felipe Caicedo and Luis Alberto scored on the day and will look to make their mark on this match.

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-D-L

Parma form guide in the Serie A: D-L-L-L-L

Lazio vs Parma Team News

Lazio have a few injuries to account for

Lazio

Lazio have a fair share of injuries to address in this fixture and will have to do without Joaquin Correa, Thomas Strakosha, Senad Lulic, and Mohamed Fares this week. The Biancocelesti may also rest some of their star players for this match.

Injured: Joaquin Correa, Thomas Strakosha, Senad Lulic, Mohamed Fares

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vincent Laurini is unavailable at the moment

Parma

Parma have several injury concerns at the moment and will have to do without Riccardo Gagliolo, Yordan Osorio, Vincent Laurini, and Yann Karamoh against Lazio in the Coppa Italia this week.

Injured: Riccardo Gagliolo, Yordan Osorio, Vincent Laurini, Yann Karamoh

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio vs Parma Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pepe Reina; Stefan Radu, Wesley Hoedt, Patric; Adam Marusic, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Gonzalo Escalante, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Manuel Lazzari; Ciro Immobile, Vedat Muriqi

Parma Predicted XI (3-5-2): Luigi Sepe; Giuseppe Pezzella, Bruno Alves, Maxime Busi; Jasmin Kurtic, Simon Sohm, Gaston Brugman, Wylan Cyprien, Juraj Kucka; Gervinho, Andreas Cornelius

Lazio vs Parma Prediction

Lazio have built a formidable squad under Simone Inzaghi but have largely flattered to deceive this season. The Serie A giants will view the Coppa Italia as an excellent opportunity to revive this season and will have to meet expectations in the coming months.

Parma can be a feisty outfit on the day but are still reeling after a difficult month. Lazio are the better team on paper and their talented players should be able to guide them past the finish line in this fixture.

Prediction: Lazio 3-1 Parma

