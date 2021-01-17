5 Barcelona players who have improved under Ronald Koeman

Barcelona endured one of the worst seasons in recent history last year and failed to bring a single piece of silverware back to the Camp Nou. The Catalan giants are visibly in a transitional phase at the moment and have made some progress with their squad over the past few months.

With Dutch manager Ronald Koeman at the helm, Barcelona's younger generation has managed to pull off a few impressive results this season. The Blaugrana seem intent on honing their next crop of talented players this season and their efforts have yielded positive results so far.

Ronald Koeman will have been under no illusion that a "clean" was in order during a season of transition at Barcelona, according to Gaizka Mendieta. https://t.co/ciruBtomoG — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) October 16, 2020

Barcelona navigate through transition period under Ronald Koeman

Barcelona have one of the best youth academies in the world and have tapped into their legendary production line over the past year to bolster their first team. While some La Masia graduates have moved on to greener pastures in the recent past, some others have managed to prove their mettle at the Camp Nou.

Ronald Koeman has already copped his fair share of criticism from the Barcelona fanbase but has managed to get the best out of some of his most talented players. Barcelona have built a team for the future this year with a specific set of names showing marked improvement under Ronald Koeman.

#5 Martin Braithwaite

Martin Braithwaite has exceeded expectations at Barcelona

Martin Braithwaite's surprising addition to the Barcelona squad last year was dismissed as a stopgap move to paper over the cracks that had permeated through the Catalan squad over years of mismanagement. In the past few months, however, Braithwaite has managed to pull off an impressive number of positive outings in the Blaugrana colours.

Advertisement

Martin Braithwaite is an enterprising forward and is arguably one of the most hardworking members of the Catalan front line. The former Leganes striker has started only 11 games this season but has scored five goals under the tutelage of Ronald Koeman.

With Barcelona actively looking for a number nine in the transfer market, Braithwaite's adventure at Barcelona may well be on its last legs. The Danish striker has done his part, however, and has carved a place for himself in the Camp Nou's history over the past year.

#4 Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati is a prodigious talent

Ansu Fati has made waves in Spain and in Europe over the past two years. The La Masia prodigy shocked teams in La Liga with his electric pace and can potentially become Barcelona's primary goalscorer in the next few years.

Advertisement

The talented teenager has scored five goals in eight starts this season and has worked on several aspects of his game under Ronald Koeman. The Dutch manager has given his star prospect plenty of freedom in the final third and Ansu Fati has responded with a string of important goals.

Former Barca striker Samuel Eto'o thinks that Ansu Fati has the potential to be Lionel Messi's heir pic.twitter.com/JYECApV13y — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) January 12, 2021

The Barcelona youngster is currently recovering from knee surgery and is likely to return to the squad in February. Ansu Fati has a long career ahead of him and will want to make the most of the faith that Ronald Koeman has placed in Barcelona's young contingent.

Also Read: 5 managers who have underperformed this season (2020/21)