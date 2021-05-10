Lazio vs Parma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Lazio are set to play host to Parma at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday for their latest Serie A fixture.

Lazio come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Giuseppe Iachini's Fiorentina yesterday at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. A brace from in-form young Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic ensured victory for Fiorentina. Brazil international Andreas Pereira, on loan from Manchester United, was sent off late in the second-half for Lazio.

Parma, on the other hand, lost 5-2 to Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta yesterday at the Stadio Ennio Tardini. Goals from Ukraine international Ruslan Malinovskyi, Italian midfielder Matteo Pessina, Russian forward Aleksei Miranchuk and a second-half brace from Colombian striker Luis Muriel ensured victory for Atalanta.

Second-half goals from Argentine midfielder Juan Brunetta and young Switzerland international Simon Sohm proved to be a mere consolation for Parma.

Lazio vs Parma Head-to-Head

In 22 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Lazio hold the clear advantage. They have won 15 games, lost two and drawn five.

Here's the updated League Table! 📊



Only 3️⃣ Matchdays to the end of the #SerieATIM: any predictions? 🤨#WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/Uqj3gKnrDS — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) May 9, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Round of 16 of the Coppa Italia, with Lazio beating Parma 2-1. A first-half goal from veteran Italian midfielder Marco Parolo and a late second-half own goal from goalkeeper Simone Colombi sealed the deal for Lazio. Young Romanian winger Valentin Mihaila scored the goal for Parma.

Lazio form guide in Serie A: L-W-W-L-W

Parma form guide in Serie A: L-L-L-L-L

Lazio vs Parma Team News

Lazio

Lazio will be without star midfielder and Serbia international Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Argentine midfielder Gonzalo Escalante and Ecuadorian striker Felipe Caicedo. Brazilian midfielders Lucas Leiva and Andreas Pereira are both suspended.

Injured: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Felipe Caicedo, Gonzalo Escalante

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Andreas Pereira, Lucas Leiva

Parma

Meanwhile, Parma have a few injury concerns. Manager Roberto D'Aversa will be unable to call upon the services of young midfielder Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee, Romania international Dennis Man, French midfielder Wylan Cyprien, striker Roberto Inglese, veteran right-back Simone Iacoponi, forward Yann Karamoh and Uruguayan midfielder Gaston Brugman.

There are doubts over the availability of Romanian winger Valentin Mihaila.

Injured: Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, Dennis Man, Joshua Zirkzee, Gaston Brugman, Roberto Inglese, Simone Iacoponi, Yann Karamoh, Wylan Cyprien

Doubtful: Valentin Mihaila

Suspended: None

Lazio vs Parma Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pepe Reina, Adam Marusic, Francesco Acerbi, Stefan Radu, Manuel Lazzari, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Marco Parolo, Luis Alberto, Senad Lulic, Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa

Parma Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Luigi Sepe, Maxime Busi, Yordan Osorio, Bruno Alves, Riccardo Gagliolo, Jasmin Kurtic, Alberto Grassi, Juan Brunetta, Juraj Kucka, Graziano Pelle, Andreas Cornelius

Lazio vs Parma Prediction

Lazio are currently 6th in the Serie A table, five points behind 5th-placed Juventus with a game in hand. Ciro Immobile has continued to score goals at a consistent rate, while midfielders Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto have impressed as well.

Parma, on the other hand, are 19th in the league table, and have lost their last six league games. They will play in the second division next season, and surely have a busy summer ahead of them.

To our fans, to our city, to all who love Parma Calcio 📑⤵️

💛💙 pic.twitter.com/pjbz5moS5g — Kyle J. Krause (@Kyle_J_Krause) May 4, 2021

Lazio will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Lazio 3-1 Parma

Also Read: Top 5 contenders for the PFA Young Player of the Year award (2020-21)