Lazio vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The Europa League returns to action in midweek as Lazio host Porto in the second leg of their playoff round clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

The Primeira Liga leaders took a 2-1 lead in the first leg back in Portugal and will be looking to pick up where they dropped off.

Porto put on a resilient performance as they came from behind to claim a 2-1 win when they squared off against Lazio in the first leg.

The Italian outfit failed to move on from that performance as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Udinese in Serie A last time out.

Lazio, who have managed just one win in their last four games, are currently sixth in the Serie A table with 43 points from 26 games.

Meanwhile, the Dragons, who lead the way in the Primeira Liga, head into Thursday’s game fresh off the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win over Moreirense.

Porto are now unbeaten in each of their last 14 games in all competitions, claiming 13 wins and one draw in that time.

They will now look to keep this fine run going as they aim for their third Europa League triumph, with their most recent title coming back in 2011.

Lazio vs Porto Head-To-Head

This will be the fifth-ever meeting between the sides. Porto boast a superior record in their previous three encounters, claiming three wins, while the spoils have been shared once.

Lazio Form Guide: W-L-W-L-D

Porto Form Guide: W-W-D-W-W

Lazio vs Porto Team News

Lazio

Pedro, Francesco Acerbi and Manuel Lazzari have all been ruled out through injuries, while Mattia Zaccagni remains suspended. After missing Lazio’s last two outings — including the first leg against the Dragons — through illness, Ciro Immobile could return to the fold on Thursday.

Injured: Pedro, Francesco Acerbi, Manuel Lazzari

Suspended: Mattia Zaccagni

Porto

The Portuguese outfit remain without the services of Wilson Manafa, who has been out with a muscle problem. Wendell is currently serving his European suspension.

Injured: Wilson Manafa

Suspended: Wendell

Lazio vs Porto Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Strakosha; Elseid Hysaj, Patric, Luis Felipe, Adam Marusic; Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Ciro Immobile, Jovane Cabral

Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Agustín Marchesín; Joao Mario, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidu Sanusi; Otavio, Vitinha, Mateus Uribe, Wenderson Galeno; Mehdi Taremi, Toni Martinez

Lazio vs Porto Prediction

Porto will head into Thursday’s game full of confidence, having secured a vital first-leg victory. They are unbeaten in each of their last 14 games and we expect them to continue this fine form and come away with a slender win against the inconsistent Italians.

Prediction: Lazio 1-2 Porto

