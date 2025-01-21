Lazio vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd January 2025

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Real Sociedad lock horns with an impressive Lazio side in a crucial encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Lazio vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in 12th place in the UEFA Europa League standings and have been inconsistent in Europe so far this season. La Real slumped to a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Valencia in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Lazio, on the other hand, are at the top of the Europa League table at the moment and have been in excellent form in the competition in recent months. The Biancocelesti eased past Hellas Verona by a 3-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Lazio vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have a good record against Real Sociedad and have won the only match that has been played between the two teams. Real Sociedad have never won an official game against Lazio in a major European competition.

Lazio have won only one of their last 13 matches against opponents from Spain in all competitions and have lost six of their last seven such games.

Real Sociedad are winless in their last eight matches against teams from Italy in all competitions and have never won an away game against a Serie A team in their history.

Lazio have won five of their six matches in the UEFA Europa League this season and are looking to secure six victories in a single European campaign for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Lazio vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Lazio have been in sensational form in the Europa League this season and will back themselves to remain on top of the table over the next month. Pedro and Boulaye Dia have been impressive in the competition and will look to add to their goal tallies this week.

Real Sociedad are yet to hit their peak this season but can be a formidable outfit on their day. Lazio are the better team at the moment, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Lazio 3-1 Real Sociedad

Lazio vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lazio to score first - Yes

