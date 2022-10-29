Lazio vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | October 30, 2022

Lazio will entertain Salernitana at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Sunday (October 30).

The hosts are undefeated in their last six league games, a run that stretches to eight games across competitions. After a goalless draw against Udinese a fortnight ago, Lazio returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Atalanta on Sunday. Felipe Anderson and Mattia Zaccagni were on the scoresheet.

The win helped Lazio climb to third place in the league table with 24 points, five adrift of leaders Napoli. They continued their winning ways in the UEFA Europa League with a 2-1 triumph over Midtjylland. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Pedro scored in the come-from-behind home win.

Salernitana, meanwhile, have fared well, finding themselves 11th in the standings with 13 points. They picked up their second win in three games as Pasquale Mazzocchi's sublime strike helped them to a 1-0 win over Spezia.

Lega Serie A @SerieA_EN



have conceded no goals in the first half in 9/11 league games played so far, no team has done better so far in 22/23

Lazio vs Salernitana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the tenth meeting between the two teams across competitions. All games have produced conclusive results, with six wins for Lazio and three for Salernitana.

They met for the first time this century last season, where Lazio recorded 3-0 wins home and away.

Lazio have won three straight games against Salernitana, scoring 12 goals and conceding just once.

Lazio are unbeaten in 34 of their last 38 Serie A gome games, while Salernitana are winless in their last seven away outings in the competition.

Lazio have kept a clean sheet in their last six Serie A games and have also scored at least twice in five of them.

Lazio vs Salernitana Prediction

I Biancocelesti have slowly and steadily gained momentum this season and look in good touch at the moment. They have kept clean sheets in their last six league games and boast the best defensive record in the league, conceding just five goals.

S.S.Lazio @OfficialSSLazio

Seduta di ripresa con prove tattiche per la squadra



sslazio.it/it/news/ultime… Seduta di ripresa con prove tattiche per la squadra #TrainingSession 📝Seduta di ripresa con prove tattiche per la squadra ➡️ sslazio.it/it/news/ultime… https://t.co/HlPIebATUG

Maurizio Sarri's tactics seem to be working out well for the hosts, who are strong favoirites here. I Granata, meanwhile, have failed to score in their last two away games and might struggle here. They have never won at Lazio and failed to score in two games against the hosts last season.

Considering the same and the form of the two teams, an easy win seems to be on the cards for Lazio.

Prediction: Lazio 3-0 Salernitana

Lazio vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Mattia Zaccagni to score any time - Yes

