Lazio vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action this weekend with another round of fixtures as Lazio take on Sampdoria at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Sampdoria are currently in 10th place in the Serie A standings and are capable of pulling off an upset. The away side edged Fiorentina to a 2-1 victory last week and will need to be at its best in this fixture.

Lazio have failed to meet expectations this season and find themselves in seventh place in the league table. The Biancocelesti suffered a 3-1 defeat to Inter Milan in their previous game and will look to bounce back against Sampdoria on Saturday.

Lazio vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head

Lazio have a predictably excellent record against Sampdoria and have won 20 matches out of a total of 36 games played between the two teams. Sampdoria have managed only eight victories against Lazio and will need to be at their best in this match.

The reverse fixture between the two teams in October last year ended in a stunning 3-0 victory for Sampdoria. Lazio were nowhere near their best on the day and cannot afford to slip up in this match.

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: L-W-W-W-W

Sampdoria form guide in the Serie A: W-D-L-W-W

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 greatest managers in English football history

Lazio vs Sampdoria Team News

Lazio have a few key absences

Lazio

Luis Alberto has recovered from appendicitis is available for selection in this fixture. Luis Felipe, Thomas Strakosha, and Felipe Caicedo are also injured and will be excluded from the Lazio squad for this game.

Injured: Luis Felipe, Thomas Strakosha, Felipe Caicedo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sampdoria need to win this game

Sampdoria

Manolo Gabbiadini is currently recovering from an injury and is unavailable for this fixture. Sampdoria have a strong squad and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their starting combination.

Injured: Manolo Gabbiadini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Advertisement

Lazio vs Sampdoria Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pepe Reina; Stefan Radu, Francisco Acerbi, Patric; Adam Marusic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Manuel Lazzari; Ciro Immobile, Vedat Muriqi

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero; Tommaso Augello, Omar Colley, Maya Yoshida, Bartosz Bereszynski; Jakub Jankto, Albin Ekdal, Adrien Silva, Antonio Candreva; Keita Balde, Fabio Quagliarella

Lazio vs Sampdoria Prediction

Lazio have excellent players in their ranks but are yet to justify their potential in the Serie A this season. Simone Inzaghi has the likes of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ciro Immobile in his ranks and will want to prove a point this weekend.

Sampdoria have troubled Lazio in the past and will want to trouble their opponents on yet another occasion. Lazio have better players in their squad, however, and hold a slight edge going into this game.

Prediction: Lazio 2-1 Sampdoria

Also Read: Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21