Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action this weekend with an important set of fixtures as Sydney FC lock horns with Brisbane Roar at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday. Both sides have been impressive this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Sydney FC are currently in fifth place in the A-League standings and are yet to hit their peak this season. The reigning champions edged Wellington Phoenix to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Brisbane Roar find themselves in third place in the league table after an impressive start to the season. The Brisbane-based outfit was held to a 0-0 stalemate earlier this week and will want to bounce back against Sydney FC on Saturday.

"We’ve hit our stride the last 3 games and we’re keen to bring the tally up on our outstanding record in Kogarah." 💬@alexwilkinson84 is looking to pick up where we left off following a long period of prep ahead of Saturday's game ✍#SydneyIsSkyBlue #Premi4rs #Champion5 — Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) February 18, 2021

Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head

Brisbane Roar have a good record against Sydney FC and have won 18 games out of a total of 48 matches played between the two teams. Sydney FC have managed 16 victories against Brisbane Roar and will have to be at their best this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two Australian giants took place in August last year and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Both teams had their fair share of chances on the day and will need to be more clinical in this fixture.

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: W-W-L-D-W

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: D-L-W-W-W

Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar Team News

Adam Pavlesic is currently injured

Sydney FC

Adam Pavlesic was involved in a sickening clash in the AFC Champions League in December and has been ruled out of this fixture. Chris Zuvela picked up an injury against Wellington Phoenix last week and is also sidelined for this game.

Injured: Adam Pavlesic, Chris Zuvela

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar have a good squad

Brisbane Roar

Brisbane Roar have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will want to prove a point in this match. The Brisbane side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its line-up for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar Predicted XI

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andrew Redmayne; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Luke Brattan, Alexander Baumjohann, Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres; Kosta Barbarouses, Trent Buhagiar

Against all the odds, we went to Sydney & ended the Sky Blues almost two-year unbeaten home run 👊



We meet again on Saturday night 😎 #ThrowbackThursday #SYDvBRI #ForTheCrest pic.twitter.com/L7bnNIOeSE — Brisbane Roar FC (@brisbaneroar) February 18, 2021

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jamie Young; Tom Aldred, Macaulay Gillesphey, Kai Trewin; Josh Brindell-South, Corey Brown, Jay O'Shea, Rahmat Akbari; Scott McDonald, Riku Danzaki, Dylan Wenzell-Halls

Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Sydney FC have managed to recover from a relatively underwhelming start to their A-League campaign and will look to seize the initiative in this fixture. The reigning champions have made some changes to their squad and will want to retain their title this season.

Brisbane Roar's free-scoring spree has stagnated over the past week and the away side will need to take it up a notch on Saturday. Sydney FC are the more well-rounded team on paper and hold a slight edge going into this game.

Prediction: Sydney FC 2-1 Brisbane Roar

