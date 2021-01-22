Lazio vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Lazio are set to play host to Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday in their next Serie A fixture.
Lazio come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Roberto D'Aversa's Parma on Thursday in the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia.
A goal from veteran midfielder Marco Parolo and an own goal from goalkeeper Simone Colombi secured the win for Simone Inzaghi's Lazio. Young Romanian winger Valentin Mihaila scored the consolation goal for Parma.
Sassuolo, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Parma last Sunday in Serie A.
Former AC Milan midfielder and Slovakia international Juraj Kucka put Parma ahead in the first half. However, Sassuolo managed to equalize late in the second half courtesy of a penalty from Serbia international Filip Duricic.
Lazio vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head
In 14 previous encounters between the two sides, Lazio hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games, lost three and drawn three.
The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with Sassuolo beating Lazio 2-1. Second-half goals from young Italian forward Giacomo Raspadori and veteran Italy international Francesco Caputo ensured victory for Sassuolo.
Spain international and former Liverpool midfielder Luis Alberto scored the only goal for Lazio.
Lazio form guide in Serie A: W-W-W-D-L
Sassuolo form guide in Serie A: D-L-W-L-W
Lazio vs Sassuolo Team News
Lazio
Lazio will be without Spaniard Luis Alberto, midfielder Danilo Cataldi, Belgian goalkeeper Silvio Proto and Brazilian Luiz Felipe, who are all nursing injuries.
Injured: Luis Alberto, Luiz Felipe, Silvio Proto, Danilo Cataldi
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Sassuolo
Meanwhile, Sassuolo manager Roberto De Zerbi will be without attacker Domenico Berardi, Moroccan Mehdi Bourabia and centre-back Filippo Romagna, who are all injured.
There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Manuel Locatelli, right-back Jeremy Toljan, attacker Nicolas Schiappacasse and Ivory Coast international Jeremie Boga. Meanwhile, Romanian defender Vlad Chiriches is suspended.
Injured: Domenico Berardi, Mehdi Bourabia, Filippo Romagna
Doubtful: Jeremy Toljan, Jeremie Boga, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolas Schiappacasse
Suspended: Vlad Chiriches
Lazio vs Sassuolo Predicted XI
Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Thomas Strakosha, Wesley Hoedt, Francesco Acerbi, Stefan Radu, Manuel Lazzari, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Gonzalo Escalante, Adam Marusic, Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa
Sassuolo Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Andrea Consigli, Kaan Ayhan, Marlon, Gian Marco Ferrari, Mert Muldur, Maxime Lopez, Francesco Magnanelli, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos, Gregoire Defrel, Hamed Junior Traore, Francesco Caputo
Lazio vs Sassuolo Prediction
Lazio are seventh in the Serie A table, one point ahead of eighth-placed Sassuolo. Striker Ciro Immobile continues to be a consistent goalscorer. Meanwhile, the likes of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto have impressed with their contributions from midfield.
Sassuolo, on the other hand, have been an entertaining unit under the management of Roberto De Zerbi. Francesco Caputo and Domenico Berardi have led the line well, while midfielder Manuel Locatelli is now regarded as one of the best young stars in Italy.
Both sides have impressed under their current managers, and a draw seems to be the most likely result.
Prediction: Lazio 2-2 Sassuolo
