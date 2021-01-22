Lazio vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Lazio are set to play host to Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday in their next Serie A fixture.

Lazio come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Roberto D'Aversa's Parma on Thursday in the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia.

A goal from veteran midfielder Marco Parolo and an own goal from goalkeeper Simone Colombi secured the win for Simone Inzaghi's Lazio. Young Romanian winger Valentin Mihaila scored the consolation goal for Parma.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Parma last Sunday in Serie A.

Former AC Milan midfielder and Slovakia international Juraj Kucka put Parma ahead in the first half. However, Sassuolo managed to equalize late in the second half courtesy of a penalty from Serbia international Filip Duricic.

Lazio vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

In 14 previous encounters between the two sides, Lazio hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games, lost three and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with Sassuolo beating Lazio 2-1. Second-half goals from young Italian forward Giacomo Raspadori and veteran Italy international Francesco Caputo ensured victory for Sassuolo.

Spain international and former Liverpool midfielder Luis Alberto scored the only goal for Lazio.

Lazio form guide in Serie A: W-W-W-D-L

Sassuolo form guide in Serie A: D-L-W-L-W

Lazio vs Sassuolo Team News

Lazio

Lazio will be without Spaniard Luis Alberto, midfielder Danilo Cataldi, Belgian goalkeeper Silvio Proto and Brazilian Luiz Felipe, who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: Luis Alberto, Luiz Felipe, Silvio Proto, Danilo Cataldi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sassuolo

Meanwhile, Sassuolo manager Roberto De Zerbi will be without attacker Domenico Berardi, Moroccan Mehdi Bourabia and centre-back Filippo Romagna, who are all injured.

There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Manuel Locatelli, right-back Jeremy Toljan, attacker Nicolas Schiappacasse and Ivory Coast international Jeremie Boga. Meanwhile, Romanian defender Vlad Chiriches is suspended.

Injured: Domenico Berardi, Mehdi Bourabia, Filippo Romagna

Doubtful: Jeremy Toljan, Jeremie Boga, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolas Schiappacasse

Suspended: Vlad Chiriches

Lazio vs Sassuolo Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Thomas Strakosha, Wesley Hoedt, Francesco Acerbi, Stefan Radu, Manuel Lazzari, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Gonzalo Escalante, Adam Marusic, Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa

Sassuolo Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Andrea Consigli, Kaan Ayhan, Marlon, Gian Marco Ferrari, Mert Muldur, Maxime Lopez, Francesco Magnanelli, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos, Gregoire Defrel, Hamed Junior Traore, Francesco Caputo

Lazio vs Sassuolo Prediction

Lazio are seventh in the Serie A table, one point ahead of eighth-placed Sassuolo. Striker Ciro Immobile continues to be a consistent goalscorer. Meanwhile, the likes of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto have impressed with their contributions from midfield.

Ciro Immobile has scored 48 league goals since the start of last season, more than any other player in Serie A.



Consistently clinical for Lazio. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/4Fug8fizp1 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 15, 2021

Sassuolo, on the other hand, have been an entertaining unit under the management of Roberto De Zerbi. Francesco Caputo and Domenico Berardi have led the line well, while midfielder Manuel Locatelli is now regarded as one of the best young stars in Italy.

Manchester City are only scouting Manuel Locatelli [Sassuolo/🇮🇹 National team] as Juventus and many other clubs.



There’s nothing advanced for next summer and Sassuolo won’t sell Locatelli in January. #MCFC have many other midfielders in their list for the future. 🔵 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 14, 2021

Both sides have impressed under their current managers, and a draw seems to be the most likely result.

Prediction: Lazio 2-2 Sassuolo

