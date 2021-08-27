Lazio vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Lazio take on Spezia at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday. Lazio have impressive players in their ranks and will be intent on securing a victory this weekend.

Spezia managed a 15th-place finish in the Serie A last season and will look to reach the top half of the table this year. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Cagliari last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Lazio were fairly inconsistent last season and missed out on a place in the UEFA Champions League as a result. The Biancocelesti eased past Empoli by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Lazio vs Spezia Head-to-Head

Lazio have a flawless record against Spezia and have won all the three matches that have been played between the two teams. Spezia have never defeated Lazio in an official game and will need a miracle this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two Italian sides took place in April this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Lazio. Spezia gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need a similar performance on Saturday.

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: W

Spezia form guide in the Serie A: D

Lazio vs Spezia Team News

Lazio need to defeat Spezia this weekend

Lazio

Luiz Felipe picked up an injury last week and has been ruled out of this fixture. Danilo Cataldi has recovered from his muscle strain and will be included in the squad against Spezia.

Injured: Luiz Felipe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spezia have a point to prove in this game Enter caption

Spezia

Leo Sena endured a difficult bout of coronavirus this month and remains ruled out of this match. Jacopo Sala and Viktor Kovalenko have returned to training but might not recover in time for this game.

Injured: Leo Sena

Doubtful: Viktor Kovalenko, Jacopo Sala

Suspended: None

Lazio vs Spezia Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pepe Reina; Manuel Lazzari, Stefan Radu, Francesco Acerbi, Elseid Hysaj; Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Toma Basic; Pedro, Ciro Immobile, Felipe Anderson

Spezia Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jeroen Zoet; Dimitris Nikolaou, Martin Erlic, Petko Hristov; Kelvin Amian, Simone Bastoni, Giulio Maggiore, Salva Ferrer; Daniele Verde, Emmanuel Gyasi, Ebrima Colley

Lazio vs Spezia Prediction

Lazio have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove this season. The Biancocelesti finished in sixth place last season and will be intent on hitting their stride under Maurizio Sarri.

Spezia have troubled a few big names over the past year and will need to play out of their skins this weekend. Lazio are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lazio 3-0 Spezia

