Lazio vs Sturm Graz Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13, 2022

Lazio will welcome Sturm Graz to the Stadio Olimpico on matchday four of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 13).

All four teams in Group F are tied with four points and only separated by goal difference. With the group stage campaign at the halfway stage, the fight is on to finish in the top two and progress to the knockouts. Lazio are third in the standings, while Sturm are rock-bottom.

In their last meeting in Austria last week, Sturm held Lazio to a goalless draw despite Jusuf Gazibegovic getting sent off for the hosts nine minutes from time. Lazio returned to winning ways in Serie A on Monday, winning 4-0 at Fiorentina. Sturm, meanwhile, beat WSG Tirol 2-1 in the Austrian Bundesliga.

@OfficialSSLazio | #UEL Matías VecinoMattia ZaccagniLuis AlbertoCiro Immobile🦅 Lazio put a show last night against Fiorentina 🤩 ⚽️ Matías Vecino⚽️ Mattia Zaccagni⚽️ Luis Alberto⚽️ Ciro Immobile🦅 Lazio put a show last night against Fiorentina 🤩@OfficialSSLazio | #UEL https://t.co/04hCgZ3wNg

Lazio vs Sturm Graz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams, with the previous three also coming in the Europa League. Their head-to-head is perfectly even, with a win apiece for each team and one game ending in a draw.

Sturm have just one goal in three games in the competition, which is the worst attacking record , while Lazio have five goals in that period.

Sturm have a slightly better defensive record than Lazio in the competition, conceding six goals to the latter's seven.

Sturm are on a five-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning four. They have just one loss in their last 11 games across competitions.

Lazio have three wins in their last four games across competitions, scoring four goals in each win. They have also kept clean sheets in five of their last six games across competitions.

Lazio vs Sturm Graz Prediction

Both teams head into this game in good form, and another closely contested affair could ensue, just like the game in Austria. Nonetheless, I Biancocelesti are in better goalscoring form than their visitors and will fancy their chances at home.

The visitors have scored just once in the Europa League this term, which might be their undoing in Rome. Considering the same, a comfortable win for Maurizio Sarri's men seems to be on the cards, and they could keep a clean sheet too.

Prediction: Lazio 2-0 Sturm Graz

Lazio vs Sturm Graz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Lazio to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Ciro Immobile to score or assist any time - Yes

