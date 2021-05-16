Lazio vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Lazio take on Torino at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday. Both teams have a few issues to address this week and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Torino have endured a miserable month so far and have conceded an astonishing 11 goals in their last two league games. The Turin-based outfit is only four points above the relegation zone and has plenty of work to do ahead of this game.

Lazio, on the other hand, find themselves in sixth place in the league table and have not enjoyed the best of campaigns this year. The Biancocelesti suffered a 2-0 defeat in the Derby della Capitale over the weekend and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Lazio vs Torino Head-to-Head

Lazio have an excellent record against Torino and have won 16 matches out of a total of 32 games played between the two teams. Torino have managed only six victories against Lazio and will need to be at their best on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two Italian sides took place in November last year and ended in an exhilarating 4-3 victory for Lazio. Torino gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to be more robust in this fixture.

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: L-W-L-W-W

Torino form guide in the Serie A: L-L-D-W-L

Lazio vs Torino Team News

Lazio have a strong squad

Lazio

Gonzalo Escalante and Luiz Felipe are recuperating from injuries and will be unavailable against Torino. Francesco Acerbi was sent off against AS Roma over the weekend and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Gonzalo Escalante, Luiz Felipe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Francesco Acerbi

Torino need to win this game

Torino

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Nicola Murru, Armando Izzo, and Nicolas Nkoulou are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Torino are unlikely to make drastic changes to their starting combination for this match.

Injured: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Nicola Murru, Armando Izzo, Nicolas Nkoulou

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio vs Torino Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pepe Reina; Stefan Radu, Patric, Adam Marusic; Mohamed Fares, Manuel Lazzari, Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto; Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile

Torino Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Bremer, Lyanco, Alessandro Buongiorno; Ricardo Rodriguez, Karol Linetty, Rolando Mandragora, Daniele Baselli, Wilfried Stephane Singo; Antonio Sanabria, Andrea Belotti

Lazio vs Torino Prediction

Lazio have a formidable squad but have largely failed to hit their stride over the course of this season. The likes of Ciro Immobile and Luis Alberto can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate on Tuesday.

Torino also have impressive players in their ranks but have endured a miserable Serie A campaign this year. Lazio are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lazio 3-1 Torino

