Lazio vs Triestina prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

Serie A side Lazio will square off against Triestina in a club friendly on Friday.

Lazio will be in high spirits after an emphatic 11-0 win over Belluno. Luis Alberto scored a hat-trick, while Felipe Caicedo and Vedat Muriqi contributed with a brace each.

Adam Marusic, Elsied Hysaj, Jean Daniel-Akpa Akpro and Felipe Anderson also registered their names on the scoresheet.

Lazio finished the 2020-21 Serie A campaign in sixth place and will play in the Europa League this year.

Meanwhile, Triestina played extremely well in their last game, keeping Roma at bay for the majority of the game. They ended up losing the tie 1-0 but should be proud of their valiant effort against a much stronger side.

Lazio vs Triestina Head-to-Head

Lazio and Triestina have played three matches so far. Le Aquile have won all three meetings.

The two sides last played against each other in 2019 in a friendly. Lazio won the contest 5-2, with Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scoring for the visitors.

Lazio form guide: W-L-D-L-W

Triestina form guide: W-D-D-L-L

Lazio vs Triestina Team News

Lazio

Lazio have no injury concerns going into Friday's game. Francesco Acerbi and Ciro Immobile are still on holiday following their successful Euro 2020 campaign with Italy.

Joaquin Correa and Vedat Muriqi are expected to lead the line against Triestina, with Luis Alberto acting as the playmaker behind them. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will marshall the midfield.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Francesco Acerbi, Ciro Immobile

Triestina

Like Lazio, Triestina have a fully fit squad ahead of this friendly encounter.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio vs Triestina Predicted XI

Lazio predicted XI (3-5-2): Pepe Reina; Adam Marusic, Dimitrije Kamenovic, Stefan Radu; Manuel Lazzari, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto, Mohamed Fares; Joaquin Correa, Vedat Muriqi

Triestina predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Offredi; Francesco Rapisarda, Alessandro Ligi, Massimo Volta, Walter Lopez; Daniele Giorico, Giuseppe Rizzo; Leandro Gatto, Vincenzo Sarno, Alessio Di Massimo; Guido Gomez

Lazio vs Triestina Prediction

Lazio have looked mighty impressive under new head coach Maurizio Sarri. They have played some sumptuous football in the friendlies, which in all probability is just a glimpse into how they are going to perform in Serie A this season.

Friday's opponents won't worry them much in all likelihood, and Sarri's team are the favorites to prevail on the night.

Prediction: Lazio 4-0 Triestina

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann, and more

Edited by Peter P