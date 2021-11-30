Lazio vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Lazio lock horns with Udinese on Thursday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Udinese are in 14th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Genoa last week and will need to step up in this match.

Lazio, on the other hand, have suffered a slump this month and are in eighth place in the league table at the moment. The Biancocelesti crashed to a 4-0 defeat against Napoli in their previous game and cannot afford another debacle on Thursday.

Lazio vs Udinese Head-to-Head

Lazio have an excellent record against Udinese and have won 27 out of 47 matches played between the two teams. Udinese have managed 12 victories against Lazio and will need to cut the deficit on Thursday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Lazio. Udinese were impressive on the day but will need to be more clinical this week.

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: L-L-W-D-W

Udinese form guide in the Serie A: D-L-W-L-D

Lazio vs Udinese Team News

Lazio

Adam Marusic has returned to the squad and will be available for selection this week. Luiz Felipe picked up his fifth booking of the season against Napoli and is suspended for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Luiz Felipe

Udinese need to win this game

Udinese

Roberto Pereyra is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Ignacio Pussetto has completed his recovery over the past week and will be available for selection against Lazio.

Injured: Roberto Pereyra

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio vs Udinese Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pepe Reina; Elseid Hysaj, Francesco Acerbi, Patric, Manuel Lazzari; Danilo Cataldi, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Pedro, Ciro Immobile

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Samir, Bram Nuytinck, Rodrigo Becao; Iyenoma Udogie, Nahuel Molina, Walace, Tolgay Arslan, Ignacio Pussetto; Gerard Deulofeu, Beto

Lazio vs Udinese Prediction

Lazio have struggled to hit their peak under Maurizio Sarri this season and will need to prove a point this week. The Biancocelesti have excellent players in their ranks and will need to justify their potential in the coming months.

Udinese can pack a punch on their day but will find it difficult against a formidable opponent. Lazio are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lazio 2-0 Udinese

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi