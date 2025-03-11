Lazio vs Viktoria Plzen Prediction and Betting Tips | March 13th 2025

Lazio will invite Viktoria Plzen to Stadio Olimpico in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 on Thursday. They met in the first leg in Plzeň last week and the Biancocelesti registered a 2-1 away win.

Alessio Romagnoli scored in the first half and Rafiu Durosinmi leveled the scores after the break. The game ended in a dramatic fashion with Gustav Isaksen scoring the match-winner in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

The hosts extended their unbeaten streak across all competitions to three games on Monday, securing a 1-1 draw against Udinese in Serie A. Romagnoli was on the scoresheet again, equalizing 10 minutes after Florian Thauvin gave Udinese the lead.

Plzen met Pardubice in the Czech First League on Sunday and were held to a goalless away draw. They failed to score for the first time in seven games and will look to return to goalscoring ways here.

Lazio vs Viktoria Plzen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week. The Biancocelesti recorded an away win and Plzen will look to return the favor here.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three away games while recording two wins. They have kept clean sheets in these games while scoring four goals. Interestingly, they have lost their last two away games in the Europa League.

Lazio have been unbeaten in their last 12 home games in the Europa League, recording seven wins and keeping five clean sheets in that period.

Viktoria Plzen have seen conclusive results in their eight away meetings against Italian teams, suffering seven losses.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in seven of the nine games in the Europa League this season.

Plzen have kept four clean sheets in their last seven games across all competitions, with three coming in away games.

Lazio vs Viktoria Plzen Prediction

The Biancocelesti are unbeaten in their last three games, conceding one goal apiece. They have lost just one of their six home games in 2025, with three ending in draws. Interestingly, they have not kept a clean sheet in their last nine home games across all competitions.

Samuel Gigot and Nicolò Rovella were red-carded in the first leg and will serve suspensions here. Taty Castellanos and Elseid Hysaj remain sidelined while Nuno Tavares missed the league meeting against Udinese with a muscle strain and is a doubt.

Viktoria Plzen have lost three of their last four games in the Europa League, with two defeats registered in away games. They have won just three of their 17 meetings against Italian teams and might struggle here.

Matěj Vydra and Rafiu Durosinmi were benched in their league meeting against Pardubice and should return to the starting XI.

The Biancocelesti have an impressive home record in the Europa League, winning four of their last five games. With that in mind, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lazio 2-1 Viktoria Plzen

Lazio vs Viktoria Plzen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

