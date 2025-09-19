Le Havre vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21 2025

Le Havre face off with Lorient in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Oceane this Sunday.

Both of these sides currently sit in the bottom half of Ligue 1, with Le Havre in 13th and Lorient in 16th. Of course, with only four games gone thus far, there's plenty of time for either side to climb the table.

So can either of them pick up some valuable points this weekend?

Le Havre vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last time Le Havre and Lorient faced off in competitive action was in January 2023, and the result was a 3-3 thriller. Overall, in competitive games, Le Havre have not lost to Lorient since 2019.

Le Havre have lost three of their opening four matches this season, but this poor record should come with a slight caveat. Their defeats came to Monaco, Lens and Strasbourg - three teams who would usually be considered among Ligue 1's better sides. Moreover, their lone win came over Nice in what was a strong upset victory.

Newly-promoted Lorient kickstarted their campaign with a 4-0 win over Rennes in their second match. However, since then, the wheels have fallen off badly, as they have lost to Lille and Marseille, conceding eleven goals in those two matches in the process.

Unsurprisingly given those losses to Lille and Marseille, Lorient have Ligue 1's worst defensive record after four games, conceding 12. In fact, only one other team - Brest - has let in more than ten goals thus far.

While Le Havre's results haven't been the best thus far, their loss to Strasbourg last weekend was the first game this season that saw them fail to score a goal.

Le Havre vs Lorient Prediction

While this match pits two of Ligue 1's lower sides against one another, it could also be exciting to watch, as Lorient in particular have been involved in crazy games this season.

However, Le Havre should probably be considered the favourites here. Not only will they enjoy the home advantage, but their results have been quite promising even when they've been defeated.

Lorient, on the other hand, have leaked goals for fun in their last two games, and while Le Havre aren't as potent an attacking side as Lille or Marseille, they are still dangerous.

With this considered, then, the prediction is a home win.

Prediction: Le Havre 2-1 Lorient

Le Havre vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Le Havre to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been more than 2.5 goals in Le Havre's last four competitive games with Lorient).

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in the last four competitive matches between these teams).

