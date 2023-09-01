Le Havre vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3rd 2023

Le Havre face off with Lorient in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Oceane this Sunday.

Newly-promoted Le Havre are still waiting for their first win of the 2023-24 season after securing just two points thus far. However, the fact that they have only lost once will buoy their hopes of survival overall.

Lorient, meanwhile, are unbeaten after winning one and drawing two of their first three matches. They currently sit in seventh position in the table.

Le Havre vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Le Havre have not defeated Lorient since October 2017, although it is worth noting that they haven’t played in a competitive match since 2019. Their last meeting, which came in Ligue 2, ended in a 2-2 draw.

Le Havre may not have won a match since climbing up into Ligue 1 for the 2023-24 season, but they haven’t played terribly thus far. They have scored in all three of their games, and have only lost once, to Brest.

Lorient have impressed thus far into the season. They secured a point against champions Paris St. Germain on the opening weekend and battered Lille 4-1 last weekend in an excellent showing.

Lorient’s 4-1 win over Lille last weekend was the first time that they’d scored four or more goals in a single league game since their 6-2 win over Saint-Etienne in April 2022.

Despite only losing once thus far, Le Havre’s defense has to be a worry for them. They have conceded six goals in their first three games, giving them the joint second-worst defense in Ligue 1 thus far.

Le Havre vs Lorient Prediction

Thus far in their first season back in Ligue 1 for some time, Le Havre have shown a lot of guts and attacking ability. However, they have not shown that they are capable of stopping their opponents from scoring goals.

That should be a worry for them this weekend. Lorient are coming off the back of a huge win over Lille and, based on their draw with Paris St. Germain, they can definitely shut a side like Le Havre out.

The home advantage lies with Le Havre, but it seems likely that they’ll come away from this game empty-handed.

Prediction: Le Havre 0-2 Lorient

Le Havre vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Lorient win.

Tip 2: Lorient to score at least 1.5 goals – Yes (Lorient have scored at least two goals in their last six away matches against Le Havre).

Tip 3: Lorient to keep a clean sheet – Yes (Lorient have only conceded twice in their first three Ligue 1 matches).