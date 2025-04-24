Le Havre vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025

Le Havre host Monaco at the Stade Oceane on Saturday in Ligue 1. The hosts are 16th in the points table, three points from safety.
They suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to champions Paris Saint-Germain in their last match, finding themselves two goals down 50 minutes into the contest at the Parc de Princes before Issa Soumare halved the deficit at the hour mark.
Monaco, meanwhile, drew goalless against high-flying Strasbourg last weekend, with both sides struggling to fashion out clearcut chances in a low-key affair at the Stade Louis II.
Monaco, who have dropped back to third, are one point behind second-placed Olympique Marseille and one above Lille in fourth place.
Le Havre vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 43 meetings between the two teams, with Le Havre trailing 19-10.
- Monaco are unbeaten in four games in the fixture since 2013.
- Le Club Doyen have conceded 64 times in the top flight this season. Only Saint-Etienne (68) and Montpellier (71) have shipped more.
- Les Monegasques have the fourth-best offensive and defensive records in Ligue 1 this season, with 57 goals scored and 35 conceded.
Le Havre vs Monaco Prediction
Le Havre are on a run of back-to-back defeats after losing one of their previous five matches. They have lost eight of their last 10 home matches.
Monaco, meanwhile, have lost one of their last seven matches. They have been disappointing on the road all year but should do enough to take the win.
Prediction: Le Havre 1-2 Monaco
Le Havre vs Monaco Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Monaco
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of Le Havre's last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in nine of Le Havre's last 10 matches.)