Le Havre vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | November 11th 2023

Le Havre will entertain Monaco at the Stade Océane in Ligue 1 action on Saturday.

The hosts have enjoyed a good run in their return to the top flight and are in seventh place in the league table after 11 games. They are unbeaten in their last three league outings and returned to winning ways after four games last week. On-loan striker Mohamed Bayo bagged a brace, including a match-winner in the sixth minute of added time to help his team to a 2-1 away win over Toulouse.

The visitors registered their seventh win of the league campaign last week as goals from Denis Zakaria and Aleksandr Golovin helped them register a 2-0 home win over Brest. They trail league leaders Nice by two points and can go atop the league standings with a win.

Le Havre vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 42 times in all competitions since 1953. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, with an 18-12 lead in wins and 12 games ending in draws.

They will meet for the first time since the 2012-13 season when both teams registered 2-1 home wins in their Ligue 2 meetings.

They last met in the Ligue 1 in the 2008-09 campaign, with both teams recording away wins.

Monaco have outscored Le Havre 25-12 in 11 league games this season, though the hosts have the better defensive record, conceding one goal fewer (13).

The visitors have suffered just one defeat in their last away eight games against the hosts, recording five wins.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in nine of their 11 league games this season.

Le Havre have seen over 2.5 goals in their last six home meetings against the visitors.

Le Havre vs Monaco Prediction

Les Ciel et Marine head into the match on a three-game unbeaten run, keeping two clean sheets. Two of their three wins in the league this term have come at home, though two of their three defeats have also come in home games.

Oussama Targhalline is a long-term absentee for the hosts while Christopher Operi is also sidelined with a hamstring injury. Luka Elsner is likely to field a similar starting XI that won 2-1 against Toulouse last week.

Les Monégasques have suffered just two losses against the hosts in the 21st century. They have scored at least two goals in five of their last six away games against the hosts and should be able to find the back of the net in this match.

Adi Hütter does not have any fresh absentees for the game as Eliesse Ben Seghir, Vanderson, Caio Henrique, Mohammed Salisu, and Breel Embolo remain sidelined through injuries.

They have won four of their last five league games and have seven wins in the Ligue 1 thus far, with no other team recording more wins. With that in mind and considering their recent record against the hosts, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Le Havre 1-2 Monaco

Le Havre vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Aleksandr Golovin to score or assist any time - Yes