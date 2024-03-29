Le Havre vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31 2024

Le Havre face off with Montpellier in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Oceane this Sunday (March 31).

Newly promoted Le Havre are currently in 13th place, while Montpellier are one spot below them in 14th. With Le Havre just two points below the drop zone and Montpellier only one point above the line, though, both sides will be desperate to win here.

So who will come out on top of this one?

Le Havre vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last three games between Le Havre and Montpellier, including their meeting in August, have ended in draws. Prior to that, you have to go all the way back to 2006 to find the last time Le Havre came out on top against this weekend's opponents.

Given their worrying run of form, it's probably understandable if Le Havre and their fans are now looking over their shoulders. They have won just once in their last eight games, and have lost five in that sequence.

Montpellier's form has remained as inconsistent as ever this season. Their last six games have seen two wins, one draw and three losses, with no wins or losses coming back-to-back.

Montpellier's last game was the highest-scoring game in the current Ligue 1 season, with eight goals being scored. Unfortunately, six of them came against Montpellier, as they lost to Paris St. Germain 2-6.

Le Havre have scored five fewer goals than Montpellier at this point in the season. However, they do boast a tighter defence, having conceded 33 goals compared to 40 for this weekend's opponents.

Le Havre vs Montpellier Prediction

With both of these teams occupying a similar spot in the league table, this one is a tough game to call.

Both sides are highly inconsistent, but it's arguable that Montpellier do have a slightly higher ceiling than Le Havre. They rarely fail to score in games, and although their defence is leaky, on their day they're capable of giving anyone a game.

Given that they rarely manage to string together two identical results in a row - either wins or losses - it seems likely that they'll bounce back from their defeat to PSG by winning here.

Prediction: Le Havre 1-2 Montpellier

Le Havre vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Montpellier win.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (Montpellier have seen more than 2.5 goals in their last seven Ligue 1 games).

Tip 3: Teji Savanier to score for Montpellier - Yes (Savanier has scored in Montpellier's last two games and has seven goals this season).