Le Havre vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | April 14 2024

Le Havre play host to Nantes in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Oceane this Sunday (April 14).

Just one league place separates these two teams, with Le Havre in 14th and Nantes in 15th. Both sides are on 28 points, though, just two above the relegation zone, and so both are desperate for a win here.

So which of these two struggling teams will come out on top?

Le Havre vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nantes have an excellent record against Le Havre in recent years. While their last meeting saw them draw 0-0, Nantes have won three of their last six games against this weekend's opponents. However, their last competitive game against one another prior to this season came in 2013.

Le Havre have not been on the best form as of late. They have won just once since January 14, and are currently on a winless run of three games. They did, however, pick up a point in a tricky game away to Lens last weekend.

Nantes have also been struggling recently, losing four of their last five, including last weekend's game with Lyon. However, they did pull off a win over high-flying Nice on March 31, showing they are capable of a strong performance.

Despite their struggles, Le Havre have been surprisingly strong defensively this season. They have conceded 36 goals, which is the fewest of any side in the bottom eight of Ligue 1.

Nantes' top scorer Mostafa Mohamed has eight goals to his name this season, but his form has not been great recently. He's only scored once in his last seven games.

Le Havre vs Nantes Prediction

Of these two teams, Nantes probably have a slightly higher ceiling, but overall, they are well-matched, making this one a close game to call.

Nantes are always going to be dangerous, as they showed against Nice two weeks ago. However, Le Havre are difficult to break down, particularly at home.

It feels likely, then, that this one will be a low-scoring affair that will probably end in a draw.

Prediction: Le Havre 1-1 Nantes

Le Havre vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been under 2.5 goals in seven of Le Havre's last eight home games with Nantes).

Tip 3: Nantes to score in the first half - Yes (Nantes have scored in the first half of their last three games).