Le Havre vs Paris St. Germain Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3rd 2023

Le Havre play host to champions Paris St. Germain in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Oceane this Sunday.

Le Havre currently sit in eighth place in the table, while Paris St. Germain recently claimed top spot from title rivals Nice.

Can Le Havre pull off an upset or will it be business as usual for the reigning champions this weekend?

Le Havre vs Paris St. Germain Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Based on previous results, this game does not bode well for Le Havre. They have not played Paris St. Germain in a competitive match since April 2009, but counting friendly games, they have lost their last six meetings and have only scored a single goal in that time.

Le Havre are, however, riding a five-match unbeaten run dating back to October 8. The only downside to this is the fact that of those five matches, four ended in draws.

While Le Havre will undoubtedly be pleased with their current league position, as well as their form, their lack of goals in recent games should worry them. They have only scored two goals in total in their last seven matches.

In contrast, Paris St. Germain have been unsurprisingly free-flowing when it comes to scoring goals. They have scored 34 thus far, seven more than their nearest rivals Monaco.

It should come as no surprise that Kylian Mbappe has been PSG’s main source of goals, as he has already scored 14. It helps that he has two of Ligue 1’s leading creative players, though, as Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi both have four assists to their name.

Le Havre vs Paris St. Germain Prediction

There can be no doubt that Paris St. Germain will be heavily favored to win this game. Le Havre will probably look to deploy a low block and keep things tight, but it seems unlikely that even their solid defense will keep out Mbappe and his teammates for too long.

More to the point, Le Havre’s lack of a goal threat means that an upset is even less likely, particularly as PSG have only conceded a total of eleven goals thus far.

Overall, then, this game should be a comfortable win for the champions.

Prediction: Le Havre 0-3 Paris St. Germain

Le Havre vs Paris St. Germain Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Paris St. Germain to win

Tip 2: Paris St. Germain to score more than 2.5 goals – Yes (PSG have scored at least three goals in their last six Ligue 1 matches).

Tip 3: Kylian Mbappe to score for Paris St. Germain – Yes (Mbappe has five goals in his last three games for PSG).