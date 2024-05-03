Le Havre vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2024 

Le Havre and Strasbourg will battle for three points in a Ligue 1 round 32 clash on Saturday (May 4th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-3 draw away to PSG last weekend. They took a 2-1 lead into the break, with Christopher Operi and Andre Ayew scoring either side of Bradley Barcola. Abdoulaye Toure scored from the spot to put them 3-1 up but Achraf Hakimi and Goncalo Ramos scored late on to share the spoils.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to OGC Nice. They took the lead through Dilane Bakwa but their visitors drew level through Evann Guessand's 44th-minute penalty. Dante and Morgan Sanson scored second half goals to guide Les Aiglon to all three points.

The defeat left them in 13th spot in the table, having garnered 36 points from 31 games. Le Havre are 15th with 29 points.

Le Havre vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Strasbourg have 22 wins from the last 47 head-to-head games, Le Havre were victorious on 19 occasions while six games ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in February 2024 when Strasbourg claimed a 3-1 home win in the Coupe de France round-of-16.

Le Havre are winless in their last six league games (four losses).

Strasbourg have trailed at halftime in 14 games this season - the joint-most in the league.

Strasbourg are unbeaten in the last five head-to-head games, winning the last four on the bounce.

Le Havre vs Strasbourg Prediction

Le Havre were on the cusp of claiming a memorable win against PSG having taken a two-goal lead last time out. However, they conceded an equalizer in injury time to the champions which saw them climb out of the relegation zone on goal difference. Luka Elsner's side will be hoping to steer clear of the drop, having been relegated in each of their last two Ligue 1 promotions.

Strasbourg are seven points clear of the bottom three and a win would make them mathematically safe from relegation. Manager Patrick Vieira will be optimistic of getting a positive result here, having already masterminded two wins over the Normandy outfit this season.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Le Havre 1-1 Strasbourg

Le Havre vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals