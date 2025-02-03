Le Mans vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2025

Le Mans will welcome defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to the Stade Marie-Marvingt in the Coupe de France round of 16 on Tuesday. The hosts overcame Valenciennes on penalties in the previous round and the capital club defeated Espaly 4-2 last month.

MUC 72 are unbeaten in their last nine games across all competitions, recording six wins. They were last in action in the Championnat National on Friday and were held to a 1-1 draw by Sochaux. Antoine Rabillard equalized in the 37th minute after Sochaux took the lead in the ninth minute.

The visitors are on a 14-game unbeaten streak across all competitions and have won seven of their eight games in 2025. They met Brest in Ligue 1 on Saturday and registered a 5-2 away win. Ousmane Dembélé continued his fine form, bagging a hat-trick, and substitute Gonçalo Ramos scored a brace.

Le Mans vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 14 times in all competitions. As expected, the defending champions have the upper hand in these meetings with nine wins. The hosts have got the better of the capital club twice and three games have ended in draws.

Their last two meetings have taken place in the Coupe de France. They last met in the round of 16 during the 2019-20 edition of the competition and the visitors registered a comfortable 4-1 away win.

Le Mans are unbeaten in their last five home games, recording four wins. They have scored 11 goals in these games while conceding four times.

PSG have a 100% record in away games this year, scoring 15 goals in four games.

The visitors have kept four clean sheets in their seven away games in this fixture.

Nine of the 14 meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Le Mans vs PSG Prediction

MUC 72 head into the match in great form, winning five of their last seven games. They have lost just one of their last 11 games in all competitions, though that loss was suffered at home in November. They have won just one of their last 10 games in this fixture while suffering seven losses.

Captain Edwin Quarshie is back in training following an ankle injury and faces a late fitness test before this crucial match. Kembo Diliwidi has joined the club on loan and is in contention to start.

Les Parisiens are unbeaten in their last 14 games, recording 11 wins, and are strong favorites. They have scored at least four goals in four of their last six games and will look to continue their prolific run here.

Luis Enrique is expected to rest key players while Joao Neves, Warren Zaire-Emery, and Ibrahim Mbaye are injured. Matvey Safonov is likely to start between the sticks ahead of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings and, considering their recent goalscoring record, the reigning champions are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Le Mans 1-3 PSG

Le Mans vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

