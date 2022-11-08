Lecce vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2022

Lecce will host Atalanta at the Via del Mare on Wednesday night in another round of the 2022-23 Serie A campaign.

The home side have endured a rather difficult return to the top flight and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone with a third of the season gone. They played out a 1-1 draw against struggling Udinese in their last game, with Lorenzo Colombo opening the scoring before their opponents leveled the scores midway through the second half.

Lecce sit 16th in the Serie A standings with just nine points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this week.

Atalanta, meanwhile, have had a largely solid campaign but have seen their title ambitions take hits in recent weeks. They were beaten 2-1 by league leaders Napoli in their last league outing. They took the lead via an Ademola Lookman penalty in the opening 20 minutes of the game before the Azzurri turned the game on its head.

The visitors sit fourth in the league table with 27 points from 13 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this week.

Lecce vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 15th meeting between Lecce and Atalanta. The hosts have won just one of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won seven times. There have been six draws between the two sides.

The visitors are undefeated in the last six games between the two sides.

The hosts have kept just one clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Lecce have picked up four points on home turf this season, the third-fewest in Serie A.

Atalanta have picked up 16 points on the road this season. Only league leaders Napoli have picked up more.

La Dea have conceded just two goals away from home in Serie A this season, the second-fewest in the Italian top-flight.

Lecce vs Atalanta Prediction

The home side are on a six-game winless streak, picking up three draws and three losses. They are without a win on home turf this season and could struggle here.

Atalanta have lost two of their last three games after going undefeated in their 10 games prior. However, they are overwhelming favorites for Wednesday's game as they are undefeated away from home this season and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Lecce 1-2 Atalanta

Lecce vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atalanta

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but one of their last five matchups)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes