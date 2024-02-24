Lecce vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25th 2024

Lecce will entertain league leaders Inter Milan at the Stadio Via del Mare in Serie A on Sunday.

The hosts have just one win in their last nine league outings, with that victory coming at home against Fiorentina earlier this month. They have failed to keep up the momentum from the win and have suffered back-to-back losses in their two games since.

They met Torino in a mid-table clash last week, suffering a 2-0 away loss and also having Marin Pongračić sent off in the 70th minute.

The visitors have maintained a 100% record in all competitions in 2024. Goals from Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martínez, Denzel Dumfries, and Marko Arnautović helped them to a comfortable 4-0 home win over Salernitana last week.

Their winning run continued in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16, as Arnautović scored the only goal of the match in their 1-0 home win over Atletico Madrid.

Lecce vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 39 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings, with 28 wins to their name. The hosts have four wins in this fixture, and seven games have ended in draws.

Inter Milan secured a league double over the hosts last season, with a 4-1 win on aggregate, and continued that winning run with a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture in December.

Lecce have failed to score in four of their seven league games in 2024 while conceding 15 goals.

The visitors are unbeaten in their travels in Serie A this season, recording 10 wins in 12 away games.

The hosts have won just one of their last 15 Serie A meetings against the visitors.

Lecce vs Inter Milan Prediction

The Giallorossi have just two wins in their last 21 league outings, with both coming at home. They have lost five of their last six league outings, scoring just four times in these games, and might struggle here. Interestingly, they have scored and conceded four goals apiece in their last four home meetings against the visitors, suffering just one loss, and will look to build on that form.

Head coach Roberto D'Aversa will be without the services of defenders Patrick Dorgu and Marin Pongracic, as the duo will serve a suspension in this match. This might be an issue here, as the visitors have the best attacking record in Serie A, scoring 59 goals in 24 games.

The Nerazzurri have enjoyed a 100% record in all competitions in 2024, keeping six clean sheets in nine games. They have won their last three away games in the Serie A, scoring 10 goals, and will look to build on their impressive goalscoring record.

Head coach Simone Inzaghi will have to make do without Marcus Thuram, who picked up a muscle injury in the Champions League earlier this week. Nonetheless, he has a wealth of options to choose from and is likely to hand Arnautović just his third start of the season.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams and the visitors' impressive record in 2024, they are expected to eke out a comfortable win, and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Lecce 0-2 Inter Milan

Lecce vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martínez to score or assist any time - Yes